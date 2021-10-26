CCH requiring proof of vaccination from visitors

October 26, 2021 — Changed at 16 h 56 min on October 25, 2021
Reading time: 2 min 30 s
Provided by the CCH
CCH requiring proof of vaccination from visitors
The Main Entrance of the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – For the protection of staff, physicians, and vulnerable patients, Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) will require visitors and essential care partners to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to enter the hospital starting November 1, 2021. This will not apply to patients.

By implementing this direction, CCH joins other hospitals in the Champlain region who have already started or will begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for visitors and essential care partners in the coming weeks.

“From the onset of the pandemic, we made a commitment to our staff, physicians, and community to do everything we can to ensure their safety. To do so we have taken guidance from trusted public health authorities and have received clear direction that vaccination is one of the most effective ways to control the transmission of COVID-19 and to reduce the severity of the illness,” said Jeanette Despatie, President and CEO.

In August, CCH announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for its staff and physicians following direction from the provincial government. According to the policy, anyone working or learning onsite at CCH had to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 15. Approximately 98% of 1151 active employees and all physicians at CCH provided proof of full vaccination by the October 15 deadline.

“Our staff and physicians have stepped up to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for their own protection and that of our patients. We now expect visitors to provide that same level of protection for our staff and vulnerable patients at risk,” added Despatie.

CCH recognizes that exceptions may have to be granted for compassionate reasons, which is why the hospital will be providing exceptions for certain circumstances which may require family presence.

Residents are still urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as these exceptions will be limited to exceptional circumstances and also because Cornwall has been experiencing uniquely high rates of infections and hospitalizations in Ontario due to the city’s lagging vaccination numbers.

Recently the hospital announced it would again be temporarily closing operating rooms and postponing elective surgeries due the strain that the pandemic was having on its resources.

“It’s all the more reason why we need to implement this direction as soon as possible to protect our staff, physicians and vulnerable patients who may be at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, even if they are vaccinated,” noted Despatie.

If you are coming to the hospital and are not a patient, please ensure that you have proof of vaccination and a piece of government-issued photo identification readily available.

For more information on CCH’s current visitation restrictions, proof of vaccination requirements and exceptions, please visit: www.cornwallhospital.ca/en/VisitingHours.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Habitat for Humanity Cornwall breaks ground on new Home Build
Local News

Habitat for Humanity Cornwall breaks ground on new Home Build

CORNWALL, Ontario - Habitat for Humanity Cornwall & The Counties was excited to break ground on the 2021-22 Home Build for the…

CCH to implement visitor restrictions on Monday
Local News

CCH to implement visitor restrictions on Monday

UPDATE: This article has been edited to clarify that 80 per cent of COVID-19 patients at the CCH are not fully vaccinated rather…