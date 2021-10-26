Habitat for Humanity Cornwall breaks ground on new Home Build

CORNWALL, Ontario – Habitat for Humanity Cornwall & The Counties was excited to break ground on the 2021-22 Home Build for the Leaf-Saucier Family on October 19, 2021.

The land on which this safe, affordable home will be built has been graciously donated by the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne.

Regards from various donors, supporters and government officials were shared. This included Grand Chief Abram Benedict, MP Eric Duncan, MPP Jim McDonell, and Cornwall Mayor Glen Grant.

“We were excited to finally meet the entire Saucier-Leaf family, the successful recipient of a Habitat home through the Cornwall Habitat for Humanity. On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, we were honoured to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony to begin the construction. This partnership is important to the Leaf-Saucier family and it’s important to our community and we look forward to the completion of their home and the exploration of future partnerships between the MCA and Habitat for Humanity,” says Grand Chief Abram Benedict

The Leaf-Saucier Family is facing overcrowding, safety, and privacy issues in their current residences. Any time that we are able to contribute to safe, affordable housing in our region, we continue to be a part of the solution to a pressing problem.

The Leaf Family was initially selected as one of two 2020 Partner Families. However, due to resulting Covid-19 restrictions and uncertainties, 2020 build plans had to be adapted to a single family instead of the first planned semi-detached build. Not only is this the 16th Home Build, but the second project in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Leigh Taggart, Habitat Cornwall Executive Director noted, “(w)e are grateful for the support of our local partners who have come forward to meet the challenges of affordable housing in our community. The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne have been integral partners on this project, and the donation of this beautiful land means the Leaf-Saucier Family will be able to put down their roots and watch their family thrive and grow.”

The St. Lawrence College Construction Technology Program has begun the build process by prefabricating walls. With their support and the support of the greater community, the Leaf-Saucier home is expected to be completed in early 2022.

For any businesses, community groups or individuals wanting to learn more about the Habitat for Humanity Home Build Program and how they can help, they are encouraged to visit the website (www.habitatcornwall.org), social media (@habitatcornwall) or the ReStore at 1400 Vincent Massey Drive, Cornwall.

Habitat for Humanity Cornwall & The Counties is a community-based, nonprofit working to build strength, stability and self-reliance. Since 1998, Habitat for Humanity Cornwall & The Counties provided safe, affordable homes to 15 families with 38 children. Partner Families dedicate 500 hours of volunteer work and pay a geared-to-income mortgage.