Support from Enbridge Gas helps Habitat Cornwall Home Build

Habitat for Humanity Cornwall & The Counties wishes to recognize the impactful donation and generosity of Enbridge.

Enbridge has contributed $50,000 to Habitat Cornwall’s latest Home Build project for the Leaf-Saucier Family. This support is an element of the Indigenous Housing Program as organized by Habitat for Humanity Canada. The Enbridge Indigenous Home Program combined with the Indigenous Housing Partnership is an equitable partnership rooted in respect for Indigenous culture, helping deliver housing solutions by and for Indigenous communities.

“For a family, an affordable home offers safety, comfort and security. Construction of this house symbolises strong community spirit, and we are proud to support Habitat for Humanity and know that it can be life-changing for the partner families they support,” said Melanie Book, Strategist, Community & Indigenous Engagement, who attended the Ground-Breaking Ceremony.

The Leaf-Saucier Family is facing overcrowding, safety, and privacy issues in their current residences. Any time that we are able to contribute to safe, affordable housing in our region, we continue to be a part of the solution to a pressing problem.

Hank Blasiak, Habitat Cornwall Board of Directors Chair remarked, “this support from Enbridge means the Leaf-Saucier Family will soon have a safe roof over their heads with an affordable, geared to income mortgage. There truly are not enough words to thank Enbridge for this contribution and helping to make our 16th Home Build a reality.”