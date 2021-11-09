Health Canada recalls several onion products

ONTARIO – Health Canada has issued a recall of several different brands of onion due to suspected Salmonella contamination.

“Industry is recalling Dorsey brand, MVP brand, Pier-C brand, and Riga Farms brand Onions, Product of Mexico from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination,” reads a statement from Health Canada. “Consumers should not consume the recalled products or foods containing these raw onions. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products.”

All of the onions being recalled originated in Mexico.

The recall affects Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Salmonella can cause several short-term symptoms including ever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea as well as the possibility of developing arthritis.

For the full list of product codes and dates when the products were sold, please visit the Health Canada website.