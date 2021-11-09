Health Canada recalls several onion products

November 9, 2021 at 13 h 38 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Health Canada recalls several onion products

ONTARIO – Health Canada has issued a recall of several different brands of onion due to suspected Salmonella contamination.

“Industry is recalling Dorsey brand, MVP brand, Pier-C brand, and Riga Farms brand Onions, Product of Mexico from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination,” reads a statement from Health Canada. “Consumers should not consume the recalled products or foods containing these raw onions. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products.”

All of the onions being recalled originated in Mexico.

The recall affects Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Salmonella can cause several short-term symptoms including ever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea as well as the possibility of developing arthritis.

For the full list of product codes and dates when the products were sold, please visit the Health Canada website.

Share this article

Suggested articles

MCA remembers loss of innocence on Canada Day
Regional News

MCA remembers loss of innocence on Canada Day

AKWESASNE - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the discovery of unmarked graves of Indigenous children at former residential school…

Upper Canada Village re-opens Thursday
Regional News

Upper Canada Village re-opens Thursday

MORRISBURG, Ontario - The St. Lawrence Parks Commission has announced that Upper Canada Village will re-open to visitors on Thursday, June 17. Upper Canada Village will…

School boards, health unit, police to address fentanyl use in community
Regional News

School boards, health unit, police to address fentanyl use in community

CORNWALL, Ontario - The region's two English language school boards the public Upper Canada District…