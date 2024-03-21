Calling All Farmers – Partake in the Agri-Action Lunch & Learn

ALUS Ontario East – a program which helps farmers and ranchers deliver nature-based solutions on their land – is hosting a free Agri-Action Lunch & Learn event in Long Sault on March 27 to bring together local famers interested in agricultural stewardship practices and to share available resources and funding opportunities for their implementation.

“Stewardship best management practices can have a transformative impact on your farm’s sustainability by improving soil health, reducing erosion, retaining valuable nutrients, and much more,” says Brendan Jacobs, ALUS Ontario East Coordinator. “This not only provides on-farm benefits such as increased average yields, but also improves the overall health of our local watersheds.”

Lunch & Learn participants will hear from local farmers describing their experiences with stewardship projects such as constructed wetlands, windbreaks, buffers, regenerative agriculture, and more. Representatives from organizations and agencies supporting sustainable farming practices – such as ALUS Ontario East and the Raisin Region (RRCA) and South Nation (SNC) Conservation Authorities – will also provide guidance on opportunities for farmers looking to incorporate stewardship practices into their operations.

“In the beginning, we were a bit skeptical of the principles or regenerative agriculture and other best management practices,” says Kirkview Farms’ Mike MacGillivray, a participant in the RRCA’s Agri-Action Land Stewardship Program as well as the ALUS Ontario East program. “But after seeing the difference in our soil quality, and subsequently our pasture health, we’re amazed at the increase in productive capacity we saw by working with nature.”

The Agri-Action Lunch & Learn takes place from 10 am to 3 pm at the South Stormont Community Hall at 2 Mille Roches Road and includes a complimentary lunch and refreshments. As spaces are limited, farmers are urged to secure their spot by pre-registering online at rrca.on.ca/Events or by contacting (613) 938-3611 ext. 224 or info@rrca.on.ca.

“All farmers in ALUS Ontario East’s area of operation – which includes the RRCA’s and SNC’s watersheds and other areas – are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to network, learn, and access stewardship resources and funding to elevate their operations’ sustainability,” adds Brendan Jacobs.

The Agri-Action Land Stewardship Program is a project undertaken with the financial support of the Government of Canada through the federal Department of Environment and Climate Change. The project also received funding support from the Government of Ontario. For more information on ALUS Ontario East visitALUSOntarioEast.ca or contact (613) 938-3611.