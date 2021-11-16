Walker supports the OSPCA

November 16, 2021 at 9 h 44 min
By Nick Seebruch
Walker supports the OSPCA
Pictured from left-to-right are Jason St. Pierre, Lead Installer with Walker ClimateCare and Debbie Baxter of the OSPCA (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Walker ClimateCare presented a cheque for $1,406 to the Ontario Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (OSPCA) Cornwall and SD&G branch on Tuesday, Nov. 9, as a part of their WeCare program.

The cheque was presented by Jason St. Pierre, Lead Installer with Walker, to Debbie Baxter of the local OSPCA.

The funds will be used by the OSPCA to help them support the animals in their care which includes a number of dogs that have recently been transferred to the local branch from the United States.

Each month, Walker ClimateCare supports a different charitable organization in the community through its WeCare program.

