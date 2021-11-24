CCH Awarded for Championing Organ and Tissue Donation

November 23, 2021 – Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) was recognized by Ontario Health (Trillium Gift of Life Network) for its outstanding efforts to integrate organ and tissue donation into quality end-of-life care in 2020/21.

CCH was presented with the Eligible Approach Rate Award for meeting or exceeding the eligible approach rate target of 90% set by Ontario Health (Trillium Gift of Life Network). This eligible approach rate award recognizes hospitals for demonstrating leading practices by facilitating a donation discussion with eligible patients/families of patients at end of life.

Jeanette Despatie, President and Chief Executive Officer of CCH, accepted the award on behalf of the hospital at a virtual awards ceremony hosted by Ontario Health (Trillium Gift of Life Network) on November 23, 2021.

“We recognize organ donation is an act of great kindness that can save and improve the lives of many people; that’s why CCH continues to be a partner with TGLN in the process of organ donation, and makes every effort possible to ensure opportunities are offered to potential organ donation candidates. We thank all organ and tissue donors at CCH and their families who supported the decision to donate,” says Despatie.

“CCH has made an outstanding contribution to organ and tissue donation in Ontario and this award is a reflection of that important work,” says Judy Linton, Chief Nursing Executive & Clinical Institutes and Quality Programs Executive. Ontario Health.

“The collaboration and partnership Ontario Health (TGLN) has with our hospitals is critical to saving lives and we are so appreciative of their ongoing commitment. Every Ontarian has the opportunity to demonstrate their support for this life-saving work by registering their consent to donate organs and tissue at BeADonor.ca.”

Today, more than 1,500 people are on the waitlist for a lifesaving organ transplant, and every three days someone will die waiting. Over 90 per cent of Ontarians support donation, yet only 35 per cent have formally registered their consent for organ and tissue donation.

One donor can save up to 8 lives through organ donation and enhance the lives of up to 75 more through the gift of tissue. By registering consent to donate, you make your family aware of your decision to save lives.

With a registration rate of 41 per cent, the City of Cornwall exceeds the provincial average of 35 per cent and ranks 125 out of 170 communities in Ontario. Visit https://beadonor.ca/community/cornwall to register or find out more.

