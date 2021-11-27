EOHU urges public to get second COVID-19 dose

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is urging the public to get their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine if they have not already.

“I’m asking all individuals who are partially vaccinated to get their second dose as this will put the odds of avoiding any serious outcomes from the virus in their favour,” said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the EOHU. “Looking at the statistics, the benefits of being fully vaccinated are clear. Most of the cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths are occurring in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals.”

The EOHU is reminding the public that if an individual receives their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine eight weeks after receiving their first, they will have the best protection against the COVID-19 virus.

According to the EOHU’s vaccination data, individuals living in the health unit between 18 and 29 years of age have the lowest rate of vaccination, with 79.6 per cent having their first dose and 74.6 per cent having their second dose.

Those aged 70 to 79 are the best vaccinated age group in the region with 100 per cent having received their first dose and 99.9 per cent having received their second.

“Individuals who have not yet received their second dose and received their first dose at least eight weeks ago are encouraged to book an appointment at www.Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or walk in to one of the EOHU’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics,” reads a statement from the EOHU. “Individuals who require assistance with booking can call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900. If you need assistance or special accommodations, you may also call the EOHU at 1-800-267-7120.”