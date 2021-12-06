Cornwall residents can sign up for RAVE notifications from City

CORNWALL, Ontario – City of Cornwall residents can sign-up to receive emergency notifications on their cell phones.

The notifications can inform residents about emergencies such as evacuations, facilities closures, provincial orders, water main breaks, road closures, waste collection changes or winter parking restrictions and snow removal.

“The City’s emergency notification system, RAVE, automatically pulls landline information from a database,” said Leighton Woods, Deputy Chief with Cornwall Fire Services. “We’re now able to offer self-registration for residents who don’t have a landline. Everyone, regardless of what type of phone they have, should have access to the most relevant information.”

The notifications can be tailored to each user, with users being able to choose what type of notifications they receive. Notifications are also geo-located so that residents do not receive notifications that are not relevant to them.

“I urge you to register today,” said Mayor Glen Grant. “Our goal is to reach every single City of Cornwall resident when an urgent incident takes place.”

The City states that it will also continue to notify residents of emergencies and issues like water main breaks in other ways, including in newspapers and on social media.

The City’s RAVE system is separate from the provincial Emergency Alert system.