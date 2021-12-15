Teen charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

DANGEROUS OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON FOR A DANGEROUS PURPOSE, FLIGHT FROM POLICE, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on December 15th, 2021 and charged with the following:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Flight from police

Breach of youth probation order

Breach of youth release order (for possessing a weapon and failing to remain in his residence)

It is alleged during the early morning hours on December 15th, the man was operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner and failed to stop for police. The man was eventually taken into custody and found to be in possession of a pellet gun, despite his conditions. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as the conditions stem from when the man was a youth and is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Stephanie Lavigne, 37, of South Stormont was arrested on December 14th, 2021 and charged with breach of release order for failing to remain in her residence. It is alleged on December 14th, 2021, while police were investigating an unrelated matter, the woman was located outside of her residence, despite the conditions of her release order. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON X 2, MISCHIEF UNDER $5000, BREACH, RESIST POLICE, ASSAULT POLICE, FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on December 14th, 2021 and charged with the following:

Assault with a weapon x 2

Mischief under $5000

Breach of undertaking for failing to keep the peace

Assault police

Resist police

Fail to attend for fingerprints

It is alleged on November 12th, 2021, the woman failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. It is further alleged on December 14th, during an altercation with her boyfriend, the woman assaulted him with a knife and a plunger, and further caused damage to his bike tire. Police were contacted and took the woman into custody after a brief struggle, in which she allegedly struck a police officer. She was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 22nd, 2022. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

IMPAIRED BY DRUG

Cornwall, ON – John Glive, 65, of Cornwall was arrested on December 14th, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a Schedule I substance, being methamphetamine. It is alleged the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drug on December 14th, 2021. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, at which time he was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 24th, 2022.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 50 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.