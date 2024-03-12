Police Blotter

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – Renee Senecal, 48, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 11, 2024, and charged with mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on Feb. 29, 2024, the woman damaged property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 11, 2024, the woman was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. She was released to appear in court on April 18, 2024.

BREAK AND ENTER, OBSTRUCT PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – Emerisse Edgley, 41, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 11, 2024, and charged with break and enter with intent to commit indictable offence and obstruct peace officer. It is alleged on Feb. 16, 2024, the woman broke into a residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the woman allegedly obstructed police. On March 11, 2024, the woman was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. She was released to appear in court on April 18, 2024.

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on March 11, 2024, and charged with mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on Feb. 16, 2024, the youth damaged property at a residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 11, 2024, the youth was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on March 11, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on Jan. 15, 2024, the youth caused damage to school property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On March 11, 2024, the youth attended police headquarters to address the matter and the warrant was executed. He was released to appear in court at a later date. The youth’s name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

POINTING FIREARM, POSSESSION OF WEAPON FOR DANGEROUS PURPOSE, CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON, IMITATION FIREARM, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – On March 11, 2024, police responded to a trouble with youth call in the area of Second Street. As a result, several charges were laid.

A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested, and charged with the following:

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Carrying concealed weapon

Imitation firearm – use while committing offence

Assault with a weapon

It is alleged on March 11, 2024, the youth brandished an imitation firearm and pointing the weapon at an individual. It is also alleged the youth fired the weapon toward another individual. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. While being taken into custody, police located the imitation firearm on the youth.

In addition, two 13-year-old Cornwall youths were arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

All three youths were taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. Their names were not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 59 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8 a.m. yesterday to 8 a.m. today).

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.

