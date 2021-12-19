Appointments Only at All Eastern Ontario Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

To help clinics operate smoothly, and reduce wait times at clinics, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is no longer accepting walk-in clients at its COVID-19 clinics. This new process will help decrease wait times by ensuring everyone has a scheduled time to arrive to receive their vaccine. It will also support COVID-19 prevention efforts such as physical distancing are maintained by reducing crowds and line-ups

“We are working to increase the capacity at our clinics and are continually adding appointments.” says Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the EOHU. “By appointment clinics will help us vaccinate as many people as possible in an organized manner, while cutting down on the time people are waiting in lines.”

Appointments are added to the Provincial Booking System as more vaccines become available, and eligible clients who are looking to receive their first, second, or third doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to check the system often. Appointments can be booked through the Provincial Booking System at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling 1‑833‑943‑3900. Participating pharmacies and healthcare practitioners are also offering COVID-19 vaccination.