Ferguson named a top Celtic musician of 2021

January 14, 2022 at 11 h 11 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Jesse Ferguson. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall’s own Jesse Ferguson was named as one of the top Celtic musicians of 2021 by the The Irish & Celtic Music Podcast.

Ferguson explained how the U.S. based Irish & Celtic Music Podcast is the biggest podcast of its type and that their episodes regularly see over 10,000 downloads.

“To be recognized as a top Celtic musician in the world by the biggest podcast out there is a real honour,” said Ferguson.

“His voice is rich and full, and he coaxes a lovely sound out of the mandolin—there’s a lot to like here.” reads a statement from the podcast about why Ferguson was chosen.

Ferguson has released eight studio albums, including one in 2021 titled Sea Shanties. He also maintains a YouTube Channel under the title of the Bard of Cornwall, which has over 27,000 subscribers.

