Teen charged with assault causing bodily harm

Cornwall, ON – Austin Wilson, 19, of Cornwall was arrested on January 18th, 2022 and charged with assault causing bodily harm and breach of undertaking for contacting a youth. It is alleged on January 17th, 2022, the man assaulted a youth known to him, causing an injury that required medical attention. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On January 18th, 2022, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 5, 2022.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Dylan Larmour, 29, of Chesterville was arrested on January 18th, 2022 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court for a previous fail to attend court offence on December 15th, 2021, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On January 18th, 2022, a member of the Cornwall Police Service attended the Ontario Provincial Police detachment in Long Sault, as the man had been taken into custody on the strength of Cornwall’s warrant. The warrant was executed and he remained in custody to await a bail hearing.

