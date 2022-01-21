EOTB offering machinist and early childhood care programs

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Training Board (EOTB) is offering a Machine Operators program, and a Childhood Educators and Early Childhood Assistants program.

In 2021, there were 28 job postings in SD&G for Machine Operators, and 27 job postings for Early Childhood Educators and Early Childhood Assistants.

“Along with the statistical data, we have heard firsthand of the increasing shortage of Early Childhood Educators and Early Childhood Assistants. A committee of local stakeholders has been formed in SDG to consider strategies to attract people to the profession.”, said Kimberly Hamilton, Operations Manager for the Eastern Ontario Training Board.

The Machine Operator training will take place via online learning, and on-site in EOTB’s new learning lab at St. Lawrence College which participants will attend for three.

The program lasts for five weeks and focuses on machine tool safety, heat treat and metal testing, use of milling machines, lathe and welding, and more. Participants in the program will also receive the following certifications: Forklift, Fall Protection, CPR & First Aid, WHMIS, and Health & Safety.

To participate in the Machine Operators program, the participants must be unemployed or under-employed, not in full-time education, a resident of Ontario, 18 years of age or older, and legally entitled to work in Canada.

The Early Childhood Assistant program will be delivered virtually by Crossroads Career Academy. The program lasts for 12 weeks, followed by employment and practicum hours. Participants will earn the following certifications: Safe Hood Handling, First Aid and CPR Level C 16, and WHMIS.

To participate in the Early Childhood Assistant program, participants must be a resident of Cornwall, SDG-PR and Akwesasne, unemployed or under-employed, not in full-time education or training, legally entitled to work in Canada and experience a self-identified disability and not be in receipt of EI or a youth, 30 years of age or younger, experiencing difficulty getting or keeping a job.

“We certainly offer training on an ongoing basis. We strive to offer training which is in-demand and targeted to the needs of our employers. I would like to take a moment to plug another EOTB deliverable, which is our EmployerOne Survey. The bilingual survey helps gather local labour market information from our business community. We want to learn about employer needs when it comes to hiring, retaining and training their staff. The results will help us develop an action plan in collaboration with partners to help address challenges and prepare our workforce.”, said Kimberly Hamilton

Employers from Cornwall, Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry and Prescott-Russell can complete the survey at:

English Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EmployerOne_Survey_SDG-PR_2022

French Survey: https://fr.surveymonkey.com/r/FR_Sondage_EmployerOne_SDG-PR_2022

The Eastern Ontario Training Board is in the process of speaking with employers and trainers for new training opportunities. For more information, visit the EOTB website, or their Facebook page.

For residents from North or South Glengarry interested in these programs, call GIAG at 613-525-1533.

For residents in Cornwall and surrounding areas interested in these programs, call Job Zone at 613-933-9675.