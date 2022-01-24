RRCA Board Elects New Chair and Vice Chair

A new Chair and Vice Chair were elected at the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA)’s Annual Meeting, held virtually on January 20, 2022.

Martin Lang, Councillor for the Township of South Glengarry, was acclaimed as the new Chair and David Smith, Deputy Mayor for the Township of South Stormont, was acclaimed as Vice Chair.

“Thank you for trusting me to do this job,” said Chair Martin Lang.

As a well-respected local farmer, Lang has also served his community of South Glengarry since being elected to the Township Council in 2018. His rapport with the local farming community is a strong asset to the RRCA, as the majority of the Conservation Authority’s jurisdiction consists of agricultural property.

Lang takes over the position of Chair from South Stormont Mayor Bryan McGillis.

“Bryan did a lot [over the last two years]” said Lang, commending the past Chair’s leadership throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. “We were very glad to have him there.”

Vice Chair David Smith has been on the RRCA board for the last seven years.

“I’ve watched and learned, and I’m happy to have this seat,” said Smith, while thanking his fellow board members.

The RRCA’s eight-member Board of Directors consists of representatives from its five member municipalities: the City of Cornwall and the Townships of South Glengarry, North Glengarry, South Stormont, and North Stormont. The Board oversees the Conservation Authority’s budget, programs, and services.

Since 1963, the RRCA has been protecting people, property, and the environment through provincially mandated and RRCA Board mandated programs and services.

“Under the Board’s leadership, the RRCA offers watershed-based services to the community,” said RRCA’s General Manager, Richard Pilon. “These include, among others, flood control and low water response, guiding sustainable development, water quality monitoring, and protecting and enhancing environmentally significant lands.”

The RRCA looks forward to its initiatives planned for 2022. Staff are gearing up to begin planting 65,000 trees throughout Cornwall and surrounding area of SDG this spring. The RRCA’s Conservation Areas are also ready to greet boaters at the Gray’s Creek Marina which opens on May 1, and campers at Charlottenburgh Park, which is set to open on May 20.

For more information, please visit the RRCA’s website at rrca.on.ca, or contact (613) 938-3811 or info@rrca.on.ca.