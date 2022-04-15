S&P/TSX composite edges higher; U.S. stock markets down on inflation worries

April 14, 2022 — Changed at 16 h 42 min on April 14, 2022
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index ticked higher on Thursday, even as U.S. markets slid on continuing investor concerns about inflation and rising interest rates.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 17.68 points at 21,855.70.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 113.36 points at 34,451.23. The S&P 500 index was down 54 points at 4,392.59, while the Nasdaq composite was down 292.51 points at 13,351.08.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.36 cents US compared with 79.32 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude contract was up US$2.70 at US$106.95 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 30 cents US$7.30 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$9.80 at US$1,974.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US$4.72 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)

