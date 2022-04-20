Bocce Ball courts to be installed in Martintown

Williamstown, ON (April 18, 2022) – On Monday, local MPP Jim McDonell met with member of Council to formally congratulate the Township of South Glengarry on receiving a $23,400 Community Building Fund grant from the Government of Ontario and the Ontario Trillium Foundation in late 2021. The grant will be used for a capital project: installing Bocce Ball Courts at the Kenneth Barton Memorial Park in Martintown. This project will begin early in early summer and will be completed later this year.

“This Ontario Trillium Foundation grant will allow for South Glengarry to offer another excellent recreational opportunity that will be enjoyed by residents looking for social interaction and exercise,” said Jim McDonell, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “Investments like this enhance the qualify of life we enjoy in Eastern Ontario.”

The scope of work for this project includes the site preparations including excavation and drainage in addition to the installation of two bocce ball courts. The top surface will include crushed stone or equivalent to ensure a proper level playing surface and the perimeter will be constructed of white cedar planks. The project will be completed with additional upgrades to seating and items that will improve the user experience.

“We are excited for this project as it will enhance the accessibility and variety of recreational programming in South Glengarry. We believe it will become a popular amenity among residents in the community and will support active aging,” said Sherry-Lynn Servage, General Manager of Parks, Recreation and Culture for the Township of South Glengarry.

This project is in line with the Township’s Strategic Goals that include investing in infrastructure and its sustainability as well as improving the quality of life in the community.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations. Last year, nearly $112M was invested into 1,384 community projects and partnerships to build healthy and vibrant communities and strengthen the impact of Ontario’s non-profit sector. In 2020/21, OTF supported Ontario’s economic recovery by helping non-profit organizations rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.