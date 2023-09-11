Youth Strategy Committee Addresses the Challenges Young Adults Face in SDG PR

The Eastern Ontario Training Board and its Youth Strategy Committee is thrilled to announce the launch of its new initiative. Young Adult Living (YAL) is a social media based (Facebook, Instagram) outlet, geared specifically for young adults, aimed at fostering awareness of essential community services that support youth.

The YAL social media pages are managed by the Youth Strategy Committee, a subcommittee that stems from the Service Coordination group, which is made up of the following area service providers: ACESS, Carrefour de formation pour adultes inc., Centre de service à l’emploi de Prescott-Russell, Centre Moi j’apprends, Eastern Ontario Training Board, Glengarry Inter-Agency Group, Iohahi:io Adult Education Centre, Job Zone d’emploi, La Cité collégiale, Eastern Ontario Literacy Link, Ministry of Labour Immigration Training and Skills Development, Ontario Disability Support Program, Ontario Works, Performance Plus Rehabilitative Care Inc., TR Leger School, Tri-County Literacy Council, St. Lawrence College, Rideau-Ottawa Valley Learning Network.

The Youth Strategy Committee utilizes the platforms as a coordinated marketing effort to deliver information directly to young adults. Items such as information on the services they provide, mental health resources, events like job fairs and workshops as well as training initiatives and employment opportunities are provided to help engage young adults. Inspirational quotes, humorous antics and helpful tips are items that are also shared.

“It’s a one stop shop for young adults in our community” says Kimberly Hamilton – Operations Manager with the Eastern Ontario Training Board. “Through this initiative, we strive to engage, empower, and uplift the next generation, ensuring a brighter future for them and the community as a whole.”

Engaging our area’s young adult population is a top priority, and it is essential to address the challenges they face in accessing resources and opportunities. YAL has been carefully designed to bridge this gap and create a supportive platform for our young residents to flourish.

KEY OBJECTIVES OF YAL:

Raising Awareness: The program aims to increase awareness of the various services and resources available to assist youth in the following areas:

Enhancing their wellbeing: Whether they are facing mental health concerns, struggling with stress and anxiety, or simply seeking guidance, YAL will be a beacon of information and support.

Training and Education: Training and education are vital for the personal and professional growth of young individuals. YAL collaborates with local educational institutions and training centers to share diverse options, including vocational courses, skill development initiatives, and career-oriented programs.

Employment Opportunities: We recognize that securing meaningful employment is a major milestone in a young adult’s life. YAL works closely with local businesses, industries, and organizations to share job opportunities and employment programs tailored to the needs and interests of our youth.

Community Engagement: A strong sense of community is crucial for the overall wellbeing of our youth. YAL shares details about upcoming events, workshops, and interactive sessions to foster camaraderie, networking, and active participation within the community.

LAUNCHING DATE:

YAL’s social media platforms will officially launch on September 11th, 2023. We encourage all community members, parents, educators, and local businesses to join us in supporting young adults and investing in their future by liking, following and sharing the social media pages.

We are committed to creating a nurturing and inspiring environment for the young minds in our community. Through YAL, we believe we can make a positive impact on their lives, driving positive change that will resonate for years to come.

For more information about YAL please visit its facebook and Instagram pages:

Facebook: YoungAdultLiving Instagram: YoungAdultLiving

Together, let’s empower our youth and build a stronger, more vibrant community.