October 20, 2023 — Changed at 10 h 18 min on October 13, 2023
Cassie MacDonell, SDG Library
Author of Murdoch Mysteries Maureen Jennings to visit Avonmore during Canadian Library Month

Grab your magnifying glasses and detective trench coats, because Canadian mystery author Maureen Jennings is coming to North Stormont Place in Avonmore on Monday October 23, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. The author-visit is part of the SDG Reads program, the main event of the SDG Library’s celebrations of Canadian Public Library Month.

Jennings will deliver an author talk to the audience about her most recent series, Paradise Café Mysteries. Much like her Murdoch Mystery Series, which the CBC show Murdoch Mysteries is based off of, the Paradise Café Mysteries is set in Toronto and follows an investigator. The series is set in the 1930s and features Charlotte Frayne, a junior associate part of a two-person investigation firm.

The doors open at 6:00pm and will begin with Jennings’ talk. Following the presentation, she will be available for book signing. If you are not in possession of her books, the Paradise Café Mysteries will be on sale for $20 each. Refreshments will be available, and a silent auction will take place.

Anyone can attend the SDG Reads event, not just SDG Library cardholders (although getting yourself a free library card is always encouraged!). Tickets to the event are FREE. Email programs@sdglibrary.ca and include “SDG Reads Tickets” in the headline and note how many tickets you are requesting. The Library will provide you with further information. There is a limit to two tickets per person due to high demand and limited space. Act quick!

If you want to read Jennings’ books before the event, the Paradise Café Mysteries are for sale at all SDG Library branches. Visit sdglibrary.ca to determine which Branch is closest to you.

Finally, if interested in an elevated experience, consider the VIP Event Ticket, which costs $25. The ticket includes reserved seating at the event, exclusive guaranteed time with Maureen Jennings, a light meal and refreshments (including wine), and an exclusive SDG Reads 2023 Gift Bag. The VIP Event begins at 5 p.m. Again, email programs@sdglibrary.ca for more information.

Happy Canadian Public Library Month! Feel free to celebrate Libraries across Canada in other ways if you are unable to make the event, such as participating in the Library’s Fall Reading Basket Giveaway on social media (coming soon) or by attending an Open House in Iroquois or Williamsburg.

