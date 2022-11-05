COMING SOON…………… SIP & SCOOP will be joining the Cornwall Square Food Court soon with the opening of their second location in Cornwall. YUMMY! More details to come in the next few weeks. Tim Hortons, Cedars, Wok Express and Asian Wagon will have a new neighbour shortly and all of you, our customers, will have more choices in our Food Court.

Did you know that the Winter Farmers’ Market will return to Cornwall Square this month and will operate on Saturday mornings inside the mall. Final details are being worked out, but we are pleased to welcome back the group.

Cornwall Square is pleased to, once again, hold its annual “Remembrance Week” event from Saturday November 5th to Friday November 11th in the East Court of the mall in front of Dollarama and Shoppers Drug Mart. Please come and visit our display and support the Canadian Legion Poppy sales program taking place next to the Remembrance Day display.

If you enjoyed the Cornwall Square giant pumpkin, perhaps you can come and see what Katie at Balloon Babes was able to create for our Remembrance Week. When you are on the main level of the mall, between Kool Covers and Wireless Wave kiosks, just look up and enjoy the latest creation from Balloon Babes specifically for our event.

Did you know that Floral Expressions’ Christmas store is now open? Did you know that Urban Wear will open shortly on the upper level to the right of the escalators as you get off the “UP” escalator? Did you know that Calendar Club and Hickory Farms are setting up their combo store in the former Children’s Place on the main floor and are looking to open by mid-November?

Did you know that the Focus Art, 2022 Fall Art Show will run from the 17th of November to the 27th of November? The Art Show will take place in the former EB Games space, next to the current EOHU Vaccine Clinic location on the upper level of Cornwall Square.

Did you know that the mall maintenance team are building the 2022 Santa display in Centre Court on the main level and putting up the rest of the indoor Christmas décor here at Cornwall Square all within the next 2 weeks.

Remember to look for the Cornwall Square/WBG float in the City of Cornwall Christmas Parade on the evening of Saturday November 19th and then the next day, Sunday November 20th, you can come and see Santa up close here at Cornwall Square as he takes up residence at 11:00 am in his temporary home here at Cornwall Square. Ho! Ho! Ho! Also, Santa has hinted that Rudolph may come back again this year to keep an eye on Santa. When you visit the mall, see if you can spot Rudolph (hint, his nose gives him away).

Remember, shop indoors, shop The Square, and support your local merchants that make up Cornwall’s retail sector.