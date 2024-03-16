Family doctor competition called madness

Back in the 1960s when baby boomers were packing Ontario high school classrooms, school boards duked it out for teachers at the annual job fare at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto.

The competition was fierce. It was often referred to as the “meat market”.

Today, we have municipalities in Ontario competing with each other for family doctors, each trying to out-do the other with incentives funded by the local tax base.

It is, as a Kingston city councillor put it last week, “absolute madness.”

One doesn’t think of Kingston with one of the finest medical schools in the country and hospitals staffed with specialists and interns as a community begging for family doctors.

Last week, the Whig-Standard reported that hundreds of desperate Kingston residents lined up on a cold winter day, some arriving at day-break, to get a chance to sign on with a new family doctor. Hundreds were turned away.

It was Kingston, but it could have been any Ontario community.

Just to the west of Kingston, two family doctors in Wellington closed their practices last week, leaving 2,400 patients without a doctor. It is something that is becoming all too common. Chances of finding a family doctor are slim to none.

Experts say that the number of Ontario residents without a family doctor could double in the next five years which will exacerbate the dog-eat-dog competition.

Back when the Harris government was slashing and burning social programs, to the cheers of many, a Globe and Mail columnist noted that the lack of public push back would come to a screeching halt when it came time to cut health care.

That (health care) affects everybody, he said.

These days, hundreds of thousands of folks who have lost their family doctor and land in health care purgatory could care less that millions of tax dollars are being spent to make the province greener.

They’d rather have a family doctor.

