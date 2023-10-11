FOOD HALL GRAND OPENING ON FRIDAY, HALLOWEEN EVENTS AND MORE………. 

Did you know that the FOOD HALL GRAND OPENING is this Friday at 5:00pm with guests and dignitaries gathering at the area in front of the FOOD HALL on the upper level.

There will be music by The Loveseats, short speeches followed by the ribbon cutting.

Kate from Balloon Babes is creating another masterpiece for the event.

You need to know that all day on Friday, October 13th, 2023, the FOOD HALL restaurants will be giving out a ballot with each food purchase which customers can fill out and deposit in our FOOD HALL GRAND OPENING prize draw drum which will be located in the FOOD HALL and at 6:30pm Mall Management will draw 12 ballots and each person will receive a $20.00 Gift Card to one of the 6 current Cornwall Square FOOD HALL restaurants.

You need to know that your generosity during the Cornwall Square-Agape Centre Food Drive was greatly appreciated by the organizers but more importantly it will be cherished by those who will receive the food products that you donated.

Did you remember that The Ghost Walk for Charity starts its program tomorrow evening at 6:00pm on the Upper Level of the former Sears store building. Are you ready to get your wits scared?

Did you know that the Cornwall Square Halloween décor will be installed next Monday and Tuesday with more surprises this year.

Did you know that the Cornwall Square-Mall Halloween Trick or Treat event will be held on Sunday October 29, 2023, from 12:30pm until supplies last. There will also be family photo ops and a magic show at 1:00pm.

Did you know that finally Schindler Elevator Corp. showed up to complete the escalator repair 3 weeks after the UP-escalator motor failure. Cornwall Square apologizes to all of our customers for the snail’s pace this repair has taken. I still find it incredible that such a large company in the vertical transportation industry would not carry a reserve motor to “loan” out to customers for the duration of the repair period to minimize the negative impact of the escalator being out of service.