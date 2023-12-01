Going on in Glengarry

It’s Christmas Time in Ontario’s Celtic Heartland! I love this time of year. I love living in an area that has picturesque winters of softly falling snow and warm wood stoves that I can cozy up to with a good book and some local treats to snack on. I know that winter isn’t everyone’s favourite season, but I prefer to see the beauty in what Glengarry has to offer us all year round. There’s so much beauty in a Glengarry winter: It’s seeing those bright snowflake lights illuminating the main street in Alexandria. It’s the spark of magic that lights up a Christmas tree in Lancaster. It’s watching my husband monitoring the weather forecast for that first real snow to blanket the trails as he preps his snowmobile for a hopefully good sledding season ahead. Speaking of good things ahead, here’s some good happening in Glengarry this week.

If you’re looking to channel your inner Who and gather around a Christmas tree to share in the light of Christmas Spirit and the warmth of community love, we have some great Tree lightings this weekend! In South, join the Optimist Club of Lancaster for the Lancaster Christmas Tree Lighting taking place Friday, December 1st at 6:30 p.m. outside the SD&G Library. Enjoy some hot chocolate, caroling and a visit with the jolly big guy himself. Don’t forget to bring your Santa Letters! In North, the Alexandria Tree Lighting will take place Friday, December 1st at 7 p.m. at Mill Square.

Did you hear that? If you listen closely, you might just hear sleighbells and the sound of a pipe band playing Christmas music down a Main Street near you this weekend. The Lancaster Santa Claus parade is set to be held Saturday, December 2nd at 2 p.m. with a “Musical Christmas” theme this year – please note, the parade route will be in reverse this year and will start at St. Joseph Church and finish at Smithfield Park where Santa will be greeting the children under the gazebo and there will be activities for the kids and food vendors on-site.

The Alexandria Lion’s Club will be hosting their annual Christmas Parade on Sunday, December 3rd with the route beginning on Macdonald Blvd., turning onto Kincardine, going along Main Street, and ending on Main and Lochiel. Volunteers will be collecting goods benefiting the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank during the parade as well, and with the 2023 Nutritious Food Basket survey recently noting that it costs about $1,153 per month to feed the average family of four in the Ottawa, consider giving generously to help make someone’s holidays a little lighter this season. Parade goers are then invited to the opening night of Lights at Island Park to take in the beautiful decorations illuminated around the park, enjoy some free hot chocolate and fireworks (starting at 8pm) and of course, have a visit with Santa himself!

The Glengarry Memorial Hospital’s Jingle Bell Bake Sale will be held Friday, December 1st in support of the HGMH Auxiliary for patient comfort. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. visit Fraternite Hall in Alexandria to find all the baked goods, pies, cookies, homemade meals and preserves you’ll need to make this holiday season sweet and comforting. The Fraternite Hall will also have a gift shop of Christmas decorations available as well as 50/50 draw, so be sure to check it out!

The Glengarry Pioneer Museum in Dunvegan will be hosting a Christmas market Saturday, December 2nd from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. featuring a variety of artisans and businesses. Shop in heated comfort as you peruse everything from maple syrup to fresh green wreathes. Take a holiday ‘selfie’ at the location that once served as the site for a Hallmark Christmas movie entitled “Once Upon a Christmas”, which came out in 2020 and was produced by Shane Bouchier and Directed by Max McGuire.

Be sure to take a break from the holiday bustle and consider tapping into your literary side by visiting Williamstown tomorrow, November 30th where prominent Canadian explorer and bestselling author Adam Shoalts will be discussing his latest book “Where the Falcon Flies” at 7 p.m. in Tartan Hall at the Char-Lan Recreation Centre. Hosted by The Glengarry, Nor’Westers & Loyalist Museum, this will make for a fascinating evening out for all you Canadian Wilderness and adventure enthusiasts. Tickets can be purchased with either cash or cheque at the museum, online via e-transfer or the night of at the door. $10 for museum members and $15 for non-members. Everyone could use a little adventure, right?

As we close out November and prepare for the last month of 2023, I hope you make some time this week to find some light to brighten the winter days ahead. Be it from the illumination of a Christmas tree, the warmth of a fire or a hug from a loved one, or maybe, something unexpected comes your way that brings you joy, whatever it is, I hope you find it, and that it makes your holiday season that much brighter. Take care Glengarry!