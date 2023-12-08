Going on in Glengarry

I like to spend the first week of December mailing out my Holiday Cards. There’s something wonderful about receiving a special greeting that hasn’t been sent via text or social media that I find makes the season a little bit brighter. Have you thought about sending cards this year? The Lancaster Branch at the SDG Library invites you to drop-in to make some Christmas Cards! Whether you bring your own or use their card-making supplies, the library will have some beautiful samples available to inspire you as you create greetings of good tidings and joy for family and friends. When you’re finished, don’t forget to mail them out as soon as possible to give Canada Post, and the many elves who work tirelessly this time of year, time to deliver the letters and packages in time for the holidays.

Ever wondered what all the rock-us is about when it comes to curling? The Lancaster and District Curling Club is opening their doors Saturday, December 9th for you to see for yourself. This free event will offer the opportunity to try out the sport of curling and tour the Lancaster curling facility with instructors there to help you out along the way. Come throw some stones and prepare to have a good time! No experience is necessary, just bring a clean pair of shoes and a CSA-approved helmet for the little ones (under 13). Please note, all participants under 18 will need an adult or guardian.

My trusted Santa tracker shows that Father Christmas is set to visit Williamstown on December 9th for the Williamstown Santa Claus Parade starting at 6pm at the Char-Lan District High School. The decorating theme for the parade this year is “Christmas Trees” so let your imaginations glow and light up the night in Williamstown! Following the parade, join the St. Mary’s Centre for free hot dogs, hot chocolate, and cookies, funded in part by the Township of South Glengarry and the Williamstown Fire Department. A small reminder for all participating in parades this year, please do not throw candy from floats, let’s keep our kids safe and the roads free of debris, instead, have someone walk alongside the floats to hand out treats for the little ones and the young at heart. Santa will be at the St. Mary’s Centre after the parade to visit with the children and take photos as his elves help to hand out goody bags. 3 “Free” Draws will also be held in memory of Jane Grant as well as a 50/50 Draw to be drawn for St. Mary’s Parish.

You don’t need a New Year’s resolution for an excuse to learn something new, be sure to save the date for Glengarry Encore Education’s Winter/Spring registration day! Happening January 9th at the Gary Shepherd Hall at Island Park, 102 Derby Street West, Alexandria. Residents are invited to “learn for the fun of it” and sign up for a season of workshops that are both educational and unique for adults looking to learn something new. Started in 2006 by residents of Glengarry, who were interested in sharing their knowledge, time, and joy of learning with others, this non-profit organization highlights some truly extraordinary people of Glengarry with a variety of talents and skills, by inviting them to share their special something with the community. Previous workshops have included: Learn to Carve, Glengarry Archives Tour, Planning Travel without a Travel Agent, Cooking French Cuisine and so much more! This is not a program to be missed and a great way to spend the winter months!

After all the hustle and bustle of tree lightings, parades, and Christmas markets, I hope this holiday season brings something special to you this year. I don’t mean material-wise, because I know too often, we consume ourselves with the thought of “Is this enough?” this time of year and that’s just not what this season is about.

It’s not about who has more or who has less, it’s about celebration and love of the traditions that make our Glengarry home, however that looks for you. Be it with gift giving, volunteering at a community event or non-profit organization, going to church or celebrating a holiday religiously with warmth and light, having a nice meal with loved ones or having a movie marathon with family, or a combination of everything in between, I hope this season brings you magic. I hope Glengarry feels like home and I hope this past year hasn’t been too hard on you, and if it has, that the New Year ahead is full of wonder and possibility.