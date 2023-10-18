HALLOWEEN EVENTS, REMEMBRANCE DAY, THE BIG EVENTUALLY AND MORE……….

Did you know that the screaming coming out of The Ghost Walk for Charity was palpable last Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings as the first wave of victims made it through the scary set up. Once again, this week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 6:00pm until 9:00pm the scary version of the Ghost Walk for Charity will scare the bejeebers out of those who venture into the expanded maze created by The Ghost Walk team. The non-scary version takes place on Saturday and Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Did you remember that the City of Cornwall is in the middle of the 2023 Fall “Give a Shirt” campaign. Aside from the opportunity to have your Give a Shirt donation picked up at the foot of your driveway on your waste pick-up day this week, we at Cornwall Square have placed 2 donation boxes, 1 on each level, identified as “Give A Shirt” donation box. The upper-level Give-a-Shirt box is near The Agape Lottery Booth while the main level Give-a-Shirt box is next to Centre Court near Kool Kovers.

Did you know that the Cornwall Square 2023 Halloween décor was installed yesterday. Did you notice any surprises this year?

Did you know that the Cornwall Square In-Mall Halloween Trick or Treat event will be held on Sunday October 29, 2023, from 12:30pm until supplies last. There will also be family photo ops and magic shows at 1:00pm and 3:00pm

Did you know that this week’s BIG EVENT is the long-awaited repair to the to the Cornwall Square public washrooms. The replacement of the old fixtures with new flushless fixtures will hopefully remedy the mounting issues that customers faced over the years and will make that experience more user friendly.

Did you know that, with the arrival of Halloween, it signals that time of year when The Royal Canadian Legion holds their annual Poppy campaign. Look for members of The Royal Canadian Legion at their tables in the courtyard on the main level near Dollarama and Shoppers Drug Mart. Cornwall Square will once again have its annual Remembrance Day Display in that same area starting on November 4th and continuing until November 11th. On that note, I am looking for either a bagpiper or a piper and drummers to be a part of this year’s display and activities.

Don’t forget that, as we inch our way through the month of October towards the “Halloween candyfest” and the temperature starts to plummet along with the hint of the white stuff, can the jolly big guy in the red suit be far behind, as he ends his list checking duties………Hmm Naughty or Nice?