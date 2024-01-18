Opportunities for Students to Learn About Parliament

There are several avenues that students can learn about politics and how parliament operates. The Page Program is an excellent opportunity for students to get involved and participate in Ontario’s Legislative process. Every year, one hundred and fifty students from across the province are selected to participate in the Page program. This program provides students with an amazing opportunity to experience how the Provincial Legislature operates. The program is geared towards students who are outgoing leaders and community-minded people. It allows these students to make new friendships with their peers throughout the province. The students get to learn first-hand, how parliamentary procedure and the legislative process works. Students learn how government policies are formed and amended. They also gain an understanding of how laws and regulations are enacted and amended. Page applications are accepted twice yearly: April 15 to June 15 and September 15 to November 15. I will send out a reminder of the dates to submit applications on my facebook page. Facebook.com/NolanQuinnSDSG

The High School Model Parliament Program is another great initiative that allows students to learn more about the operations of Parliament. The program is designed for civic-minded Ontario high school students who are interested in provincial issues and current events. It brings students together from around the province for a three day model of Provincial Parliament held at Queen’s Park in Toronto. Students learn about the role of a member of Provincial Parliament with a series of presentations and workshops. In the three days the students meet a number of key people in parliament and learn how the democratic process works.

The High School Civics program is also a great course for students to learn about citizenship and the role they play to be civically conscious citizens. I thoroughly enjoy visiting schools and engaging with students on a non-partisan level to discuss their concerns and answer any questions they may have. In the Civics course the students learn about the tenets of civic importance and the roles and responsibilities of positions in the government systems. I have always viewed youth engagement in politics as an important component in becoming civically responsible citizens.

These excellent programs and the Civics course better enable our youth to gain an understanding of the role of our MPPs and how they serve their communities in the democratic process.