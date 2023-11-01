REMEMBRANCE WEEK, THE SEASONAL ARRIVALS, AND MORE…… 

Did you know that THE SUPER SIZED SPIDER made a mad dash to leave the mall at the stroke of midnight at the end of October 31st. and his buddies the flying dragons vanished at the same time.

Did you know that Jorge Perugachi is our first seasonal vendor to set up his kiosk selling sweaters, hats, and other south American products. He opened for business on Tuesday October 24th.

Did you know that Calendar Club is taking possession of the former Labels store space today. The Calendar Club team will be merchandising the store getting it ready for its mid-November opening.

You need to know that the Different Abilities store located next to Maritime Travel is actively creating wonderful items for sale in the store. You can even see items being created at the back of the sales floor.

Did you know that Suntan RV & Marine will be wintering here at Cornwall Square. Suntan RV & Marine will be located on the main level in Unit T13 on the left of Continental’s entrance. Suntan RV & Marine will also have some boats on display in the common areas of the mall down at the west end, both in the courtyard in front of Continental and next to the passenger elevator beside Jorge’s kiosk. The store will also carry other nautical products. Come, browse, and dream of next summer’s fun you could have with any one of these toys.

Did you know that the Yoga Studio here at Cornwall Square, Moonstone Yoga, on Saturday, November 18th will offer three free classes throughout the day to help raise awareness and support for all the important work The Baldwin House does for women in our community. Moonstone Yoga asks those attending to bring a cash donation or feminine products. If you cannot attend one of the class times (9:30 am, 11:00am or 1:00pm) the studio will be open during mall hours (9:30am to 5:30pm) for a donation drop off. Reserve your spot on the mat at bookwhen.com/liannemoonstoneyoga

Did you know that the Cornwall Square Remembrance Week starts this Saturday, November 4th. Please come and support The Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Drive in honour of those brave men and women who gave there lives for our freedom and those who continue to serve our country.