Renaissance Association Fall News

We have been hopping lately as suggestions continue to flow which involve bicycle safety, road safety, state of housing, and the desire for strong law and bylaw enforcement.

LITTER: Adopt-a-Street volunteers and others are still bagging litter in the district. If you spot someone litter-picking please give them a nod to demonstrate your appreciation.

NEW PROJECT: One very promising project will be rolled out soon to address hazards and rundown properties, garbage infractions and the like.

A person on contract will work with us by identifying 50 cases of problematic properties. Follow up will require the full cooperation of and intervention by Property Standards personnel, Waste Management Service personnel and Fire Prevention personnel. We expect no less than time-sensitive service from these authorities during the pilot and beyond, considering improving the appearance of the district, making it as safe and as healthy as possible for its residents is linked directly to the core services that they are required to deliver to our community.

FIRE AND POLICE SERVICES: Communications such as a recent meeting with the new Fire Chief and Deputy Chief and another meeting scheduled with Inspector Chad Maxwell, Field Operations, Police Department and his staff are aimed at working collaboratively to expedite action to achieve much-needed relief to the Renaissance district.

WATERFRONT TRAIL: We are currently working on a plan to increase courtesy on the waterfront trail through educational means. In this regard, we wish to see the installation of signs to identify TRAIL RULES that would see all cyclists use the multi-use trails responsibly.

We will submit a request to the city in this regard. Enjoy the splendor of the fall leaves while

they last! Please contact us should you wish to share your suggestions.

Renaissance Association Executive

Mark MacDonald, Chair

renaissanceassociationcornwall@gmail.com