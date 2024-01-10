Shop Cornwall, shop indoors, shop Cornwall Square

Did you know that Urban Planet is holding a Job Fair for their new store here at Cornwall Square. The Urban Planet Job Fair is taking place in the old EB Games space on the upper level 2 stores down from the Hallmark store.

Did you know that the Cornwall Square WINTER BLOWOUT SALE is just a few days away starting on Saturday January 13th to Sunday January 21st. Come and check out the savings.

Did you know that there is a nasty flu bug making the rounds that is affecting members of the Cornwall Square team from the Administration office to the maintenance team, hacking and wheezing can be heard along with the ever-present stuffy head and twangy nasal voice. Oh, what fun! NOT.

Did you know that Tanya Dawson will be holding an Alzheimer’s Awareness fundraising vendor market event here in The Square Marketplace this coming Saturday January 13th. As previously stated, Cornwall Square is most pleased to work with community groups to hold fundraisers or awareness events here in the mall.

Did you know that the Cornwall Square leasing team is redoubling its efforts in 2024 to attract new tenancies to Cornwall Square focusing on retail and service categories currently not represented in the mall. Current negotiations with potential FOOD HALL quick service restaurants may lead to a couple of announcements in February for openings later in the Spring.

Did you know that the FOOD HALL operates during mall hours which means customers must finish their meals before mall closing and leave the building by the mall closing time of 7:00pm on Monday to Friday, 5:30pm on Saturday and 5:00pm on Sunday. Cornwall Square management has advised the FOOD HALL restaurants that 15 minutes prior to mall closing, all food orders should be on a takeout basis in order to avoid customers remaining in the FOOD HALL seating area after mall closing hours.

Did you know that Prince Electronics gift shop, that has been at Cornwall Square as a temporary tenant since 2021, has decided to take a sabbatical as of January 31st until the fall of 2024.

Did you know that, even though Cornwall has not seen much snow this winter, Mother Nature is still sending frigid temperatures our way with a series of “freeze-thaw” events that can create slippery conditions under foot and we all need to be attentive to the conditions we face when walking about, not only at the mall but anywhere, to avoid a slip and fall accident. Despite all the diligent efforts of the City of Cornwall and property owners, people need to do 2 things; 1, wear proper footwear and 2, pay attention to their surroundings when walking.