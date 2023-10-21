Treatment Centre fundraiser goes Hollywood

Sean Adams has gone Hollywood with his latest Cornwall Treatment Centre fundraiser.

The city lawyer who managed to convince boxing legends Larry Holmes and Gerry Cooney along with an impressive supporting cast to take part in the highly successful Boxing for Change fundraisers, has put together a Bond Night – as in James Bond – at the Port Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 21.

All things Bond will start outside the theatre with Dr. Dany Tombler’s prized 1965 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud on display.

The ever persuasive Adams has procured Bond screenwriter Bruce Feirstein – also an accomplished author (Real Men Don’t Eat Quiche and Nice Guys Sleep Alone) for the evening that will have his Bond movie “GoldenEye” on the Port’s big screen. The writer, who is flying in from Los Angeles for the evening, will introduce the movie and hold a post-movie Q & A.

In keeping with the all-things Bond night, ticket holders will get the red carpet treatment that includes being serenaded by Bond theme music and Bond drinks (shaken not stirred). Admission is $70 and that includes a beverage ticket. The first 150 folks get a chance to win a Diamonds are Forever gift from Pommier’s. There’s also a chance to bid on Bond memorabilia. Advance and night-of-show tickets are available at the Port box office.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Show time is 6:30 p.m.

__________

Bill Murphy, the soft-spoken college professor, might have been the best head coach the Cornwall Royals NEVER had.

Once offered the job by owner Paul Emard, he turned it down, although he did spend the turmoil-filled 1985-86 season as an assistant to Tony Zappia. His presence spiked the dysfunctional club with a dose of much-needed sanity.

He used his passion and immense hockey knowledge not as head coach of the Royals but with the Winchester Hawks of the Eastern Ontario Junior Hockey League. Owning a great hockey mind, as they say, he was in sports speak, the quintessential players’ coach.

Steve Dryden, who launched his career at the Standard-Freeholder before going on to become editor-in-chief of The Hockey News and later managing editor of The Sports Network (TSN), called Murphy one of his favourites.

“In my 40 years of covering hockey at all levels – from the Royals to the National Hockey League – Bill was one of the most decent men I had the good fortune to meet. Character, more than wins and losses or goals and assists, is the true measure of a hockey person. Bill epitomized this,” said Dryden.

Amen.

Bill Murphy died Oct. 1.

RIP Bill.

THIS MONTH IN 1970 – A Cornwallis Hotel maintenance worker became the biggest lottery winner in Cornwall history – up to that time – when his ticket purchased at an Eleventh Street West lumber outlet was drawn in the Kin Lottery draw. Actually, Romeo Morin‘s name was put on the ticket by his wife, a part-time matron at Cornwall Jail, who purchased it while running an errand for him. The $40,000 second prize was won by a Toronto-area woman. For selling the grand prize ticket, lumber store owner Dorece Bray was rewarded with $10,000. … Cornwall and Area Labour Council urged council to protect jobs held by members of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 946 members when the transit system’s new operators took over in the new year from Cornwall Street Railway. … Saying the city needed a change in leadership, city businessman Ed Lumley announced he would challenge incumbent Nick Kaneb in the December mayoral race. The 31-year-old Lumley, with no political experience, was president/general manager of Cornwall Bottling Works Ltd. and vice-president of Kenbudge Holdings Ltd. … New York State police arrested 11 Cornwall and area residents – aged 16 to 21 – and charged them with criminal possession of a dangerous drug (1/4 ounce of marijuana) after two cars were inspected at the border crossing. One, with a previous drug conviction, pleaded guilty and was given 30 days in jail. … Among the new members of the Courtaulds 30-year service club were Lawrence Bergeron, Leland Arbuthnot, Harry Bough, Theodore Laperle, Eugene Myers, Hermidas Mondoux, William Hood, Bentley Horton and Seymour Boileau. … After 32 years, the Family Service Bureau which supplied used clothing and footwear to needy families closed its doors. … Cornwall Royals downed St. Jerome Alouettes 11-4 in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season opening game in front of 2,200 at the Water Street Arena. Montreal Canadiens star Jean Beliveau took part in the official ceremonies. Kevin Tracey had three goals with Gary MacGregor and Dan Lapinette notching two apiece. … A survey showed that most Alexandria businesses were not in favour of the town installing parking meters. … An autopsy showed that Quebec labour minister Pierre Laporte, kidnapped by the terrorist FLQ group, had been strangled by a chain in the house were he had been kept. … St. Lawrence College Cornwall campus had 667 full-time students.

THIS AND THAT The Cat down in Atlanta tells his American brethren that this is the time of year when Canadians play the “How long can we freeze before turning on the heat” game. ….This is the U.S. health care system at its worst: New York Post columnist Mike Vaccaro has appealed to his readers to help 1984 U.S. gymnastic star Mary Lou Retton, who is suffering a rare form of pneumonia that has put her on a ventilator, pay her medical bills. She is unable to pay the cost of staying alive because she doesn’t have health insurance.

TRIVIA This U.S. President said that if you want a friend in Washington, get a dog: 1) Richard Nixon, 2) Ronald Reagan, 3) Harry Truman, 4) George Bush Sr., 5) Dwight Eisenhower.

TRIVIA ANSWER The Beatles hit ‘Hey Jude’ played for seven minutes and 15 seconds, the group’s longest single.

QUOTED “The best way to appreciate your job is to imagine yourself without one.” – Oscar Wilde

JUST A THOUGHT Why did Second World War Japanese kamikaze pilots wear helmets on those suicide missions?