Borrow a board game from the SDG Library’s new collection

On March 5, the SDG Library announced its new collection of 32 board games, now ready to be taken home and enjoyed by the public for free.

The SDG Library’s new collection features games for all ages and skill levels. Become a storyteller in a game of Disney Dixit, get your letter into Princess Annette’s hands in a game of Love Letter, or bluff your way into power in a game of Coup. The games range from 2 to 10 players, cater to age groups above age 4, and vary between 10 to 120 minutes to play.

Board games are free to borrow for SDG Library cardholders. Don’t have a library card? Anyone who lives, works, or goes to school in the SDG Counties can get one for free on SDG Library’s website or at their local library branch.

Board games are a great way to spend time with friends and family, while also providing an enjoyable challenge. Research has shown that board games offer a variety of benefits, such as bringing people closer together, strengthening relationships, and allowing you to meet new people. They also increase brain function by stimulating the area of the brain that is responsible for memory formation, and cognitive skills. Board games teach you how to set goals and be patient while formulating a winning strategy. They reduce stress, promote laughter, and enhance self-confidence.

Two board games can be borrowed at a time, for up to fourteen days. When done, simply return the board game, in person, to your local Library branch. If you have a suggestion on a board game you would like to see in our collection, you can fill out a purchase suggestion form on our website.

To browse our new collection and place a hold on one of our board games, go to sdglibrary.ca/board-games/ or to your local Library branch.

Most of our board games contain French instructions. However, some only have English instructions due to the unavailability of French instructions from the seller. To check, click “full details” on the catalogue item.

Have fun and enjoy!