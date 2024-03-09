Camp Kagama: Embracing Adventure and Growth

Welcome to Camp Kagama, where unforgettable summer adventures await!

As organizers of this exceptional camp, we are thrilled to once again invite young adventurers to embark on a transformative journey surrounded by nature’s wonders …to experience becoming part of a special community away from the noise and pressures of today’s city life and social media.

At Camp Kagama, our dedicated staff team is committed to fostering personal growth and providing a nurturing environment for each camper. We believe in empowering young hearts to accept and overcome challenges, to build self-confidence, and to cultivate new friendships. Our staff is experienced and passionate about guiding campers toward their full potential, both individually and as part of a community.

Every day at Camp Kagama is filled with engaging activities designed to ignite curiosity and inspire new passions. There are a variety of sports and games – games with creative names like “Monkey Island’, “Apple Strudel”, “Jackpot”, as well as a camp wide ‘hide and seek’ or scavenger hunts and hiking in the nearby Bird Sanctuary. There are water activities, swimming and exploring the shores of the St. Lawrence in canoes.

Each activity embraces team-building and caters to a wide range of abilities.

Campers have the opportunity to explore their talents in music, art and crafts as well. There are hand craft and nature craft projects presented that are appropriate to each camp age group – projects that encourage both individual creativity and group collaboration.

There is time to just be a kid and play, as well as time to think and share thoughts. There is time to develop essential life skills and learn new skills in an inclusive atmosphere. Most importantly though, there is time to form those special camp friendships, friendships that often last a lifetime.

Everyone takes their turn at helping with the daily clean-up tasks that make camp a home away from home. And at the end of the day, campers, counsellors and staff sit around the campfire together to sing songs or perform skits before retiring to their rustic cabins, cabins that enhance a traditional outdoor camp feeling.

Camp Kagama offers two specialty camps during the summer as well. Leadership Camp is for 14+ year old campers and offers an opportunity to become qualified in First Aid with CPR and AED training, as well as swimming levels of Bronze Medallion, Bronze Cross or NLS (National Lifeguard) certifications. There is training in canoeing, fire suppression methods; cross-cultural conflict resolution, program training and AODA certification. The knowledge and qualifications achieved at this camp are valuable in seeking future leadership roles at their schools or in the community at large.

The Music, Arts & Crafts camp focuses on developing and nurturing individual interests in playing ukuleles and percussion as well as fine art projects and unique crafts. This program includes some of the active games and fellowship activities of our other camps.

Camp Kagama is proud to have been a vital part of the community of Eastern Ontario since it was first established on Sheik’s Island in 1936. With the Seaway Project in the 1950s, the camp was relocated to Morrison Island near the Upper Canada Bird Sanctuary and became a not-for-profit corporation with charity status. It has never been a commercial venture. The camp site operations and programs rest with a volunteer Board of Directors and the camp remains active and maintained with the efforts of many who believe in its value and are willing to offer their time and talents to provide a safe and enriching haven for children to create lasting memories, foster friendships and encourage personal growth among the campers.

On behalf of more than 20,000 campers who have come before you over our 86 year history, welcome! We invite you to consider joining us.

And to parents: We know that you will be entrusting us with your most prized possession – your children. It is our mission to provide a safe and exceptional summer adventure for each one of them.