CAPE 2024 presents Mike Paterson

March 11, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 30 min on March 7, 2024
Mike Paterson
Mike Paterson is a Montreal-based comedian, writer and actor. Mike is known for his role of Big Beard in the hit Disney+ feature PREY. Mike is widely recognized as Mr. Gross on the CBC children’s game show series Surprise! It’s Edible Incredible! as well as for his work on Apartment 11’s Rank the Prank. Other television credits include a recurring role on the Fox series  TheMoodys opposite Dennis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins, Teletoon’s Toon Marty, the Disney channel MOW Bad Hair Day, The Game directed by Jacob Tierney, and Syfy’s Being Human. In French, Mike appeared in the hit Quebec hit series Ces gars la (V) and En avant la MusiquePlus! He also dubbed the role of Duke Caboom in the French Canadian version of Toy Story 4 for Pixar Animation Studios/Walt Disney Pictures,and voices the role of Raven in the TVO Kids show Raven’s Quest.

CAPE 2024 TICKETS are now on sale. In store purchase only at FANTASY REALM 227 Pitt Street – Cornwall, ON (cash, Debit, Visa and Mastercard accepted at the store Wednesday to Saturday 10am-5pm).

