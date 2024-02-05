CAPE presents Featured Guest for CAPE 2024…

February 5, 2024
Cornwall & Area Pop Event – CAPE presents Featured Guest for CAPE 2024…
MIKAELA HOOVER
Mikaela Hoover helped James Gunn and company break global audiences’ hearts with her touching portrayal of the lovable, tortured Floor the Bunny – doomed friend of Rocket Raccoon – in the global megahit Guardians of the Galaxy 3. She also appeared as Nova Prime’s assistant in the inaugural installment of the Guardians franchise. Hoover has worked with writer/director Gunn on several projects including The Suicide Squad, The Belko Experiment, Super and PG Porn.
Hoover is known for her work as Madison in the WB’s Sorority Forever, Netflix film Love Hard and a recurring role on the ABC show Happy Endings. She has also guest starred on many extremely popular sitcoms including How I Met Your Mother, Two and a Half Men, Saint George, The League, and Anger Management. Her film work further includes Guest House and Holidate.
CAPE 2024 TICKETS are now on sale…
Saturday April 20th – $15.00*
Sunday April 21st – $10.00*
*plus applicable tax / Children 12 and under are FREE with a paying adult.
In store purchase only at FANTASY REALM 227 Pitt Street – Cornwall, ON (cash, Debit, Visa and Mastercard accepted at the store Wednesday to Saturday 10am-5pm).

