Cornwall & Area Pop Event – CAPE presents Featured Guests for CAPE 2024…

THE BLUMBERGS from the hit show We Bought A Funeral Home on discovery+

“We Bought A Funeral Home” follows Heather and Arryn Blumberg and their two kids Rafferty and Noa, who will trade in their big city life to buy, renovate, and redecorate a 12,000-square-foot 1800’s Victorian funeral home in the small town of Dresden, Ontario. The decrepit three-story, 38-room property, filled with meandering maze-like hallways and staircases, will be quite an undertaking for the Halloween and horror obsessed family who bring it back to life as their weird and wonderful dream home. The Blumbergs will rely on each other, as well as the help of a skilled construction crew, to pull off this massive glam goth overhaul, wrought with strange shadows, frightening noises and a shocking discovery.

