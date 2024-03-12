Check Your Batteries Day

March 12, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 15 min on January 9, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
Check Your Batteries Day

March 12th is Check Your Batteries Day.

Check Your Batteries Day is an important time of the year that notably coordinates with the changing of the clocks during Daylight Savings Time. It was created to raise awareness of the importance of testing and having working batteries in household appliances like smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. While these monitors and alarms can save lives, they’re only effective if working properly. It’s important they are tested (usually people can do this by pushing a button) regularly to ensure they’re working correctly. Check Your Batteries Day is a reminder to do just that.

Share a story with us in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

CAPE 2024 presents Mike Paterson
A&E Plus

CAPE 2024 presents Mike Paterson

Mike Paterson is a Montreal-based comedian, writer and actor. Mike is known for his role of Big Beard in the hit Disney+ feature PREY. Mike is widely recognized as Mr. Gross…

Genealogy Day
A&E Plus

Genealogy Day

March 11th is Genealogy Day. Genealogy Day is an opportunity to explore one's family tree and learn about family history. It is time to start piecing together relatives…