March 12th is Check Your Batteries Day.

Check Your Batteries Day is an important time of the year that notably coordinates with the changing of the clocks during Daylight Savings Time. It was created to raise awareness of the importance of testing and having working batteries in household appliances like smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. While these monitors and alarms can save lives, they’re only effective if working properly. It’s important they are tested (usually people can do this by pushing a button) regularly to ensure they’re working correctly. Check Your Batteries Day is a reminder to do just that.

Share a story with us in the comments section!