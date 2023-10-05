COMMUNITY EVENTS

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

THE PATRONS OF ST. COLUMBAN FOUNDATION presents a fundraising concert with the St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School Music Department under the direction of Gilles Levac in St. Columban’s Church on Sun. Oct. 29 at 2 pm. Admission is freewill donation. All are welcome.

FALL QUILT SHOW & Luncheon on Sat., Oct 14 from 10am-3pm at St. Andrews Catholic Church sponsored by the Catholic Women’s League. Proceeds to cancer research.

Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lion’s Club spaghetti dinner to help raise funds for our local Fire Rescue in South Stormont to purchase a Rescue boat that will operate in both summer and winter. Date is Fri. Oct. 13 at South Stormont Community Hall 2 Milles Roches Rd . 4 seatings 4PM 5pm 6pm and 7pm. This is a good will offering. There will also be a silent/chance auction and a 50/50. Info: Sharon at 613-577-0818

EUCHRE TOURNAMENT Oct. 21 St. Matthews Church Hall, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 10am-3:30pm (Thanksgiving Dinner at noon) cash prizes, free door prize, 50/50 draw, Lone Hand Club, free refreshments. Adults only. Pre-registration and partner required. Sponsored by the 50+ Community Club – info Betty Wheeler 613-984-1431.

FRIENDLY CIRCLE SENIORS CLUB’S CHRISTMAS MARKET Sat. Oct. 21, 10am-2pm. South Stormont Hall, Long Sault. Lunch available, draws, door prizes, fashion show, 21 vendors & lots more.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND – Beginner classes Mondays; Intermediate classes Tuesdays; Band rehearsals Thursdays. Classes are 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.; band is 3:30 -5 p.m.; best to arrive 15 minutes earlier to set up. All sessions are in St. Felix de Valois church hall. Info at cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

CRAFT AND ART WINTER WONDERLAND Knox-St. Paul’s United Church- Sat. Nov. 25, 9am – 2pm. Vendors Wanted $25 a table. To book a table or for more info. contact Carolyn Ruda 613-932-2415 carolynruda@gmail.com

KNOX ST. PAUL’S UNITED CHURCH Women’s FALL BUS TRIP on Nov. 4 to St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Ottawa. Leaving church parking lot (800 Twelfth St. East) at 8:30am and returning home at 4:30pm. To reserve a seat please call the church office @ 613-938-3704

MENTAL ILLNESS AWARENESS WALK – Thurs., Oct. 5, 10am-12pm, Civic Complex, Salon B. Awareness Walk, Testimonial, Community Kiosk, Door Prize, Hope & Resiliency Awards. All welcome! Info or register visit cmha-east.on.ca (events tab) or Angele 613-551-9253

COUNTRY MUSIC & DANCE Lions Club Bonville Sat., Oct. 14. Supper served 6PM. BBQ chicken, french fries, salad & dessert. Music & Dance from 7-11PM. Info Marland 613-936-3625.

FALL MARKET: Trinity Church Hall, 105 Second St., Sat., Nov. 4th 10AM-2PM. Come SELL, BROWSE or BUY. Coffee, tea & sandwiches available. To rent a table ($20) or more info email sandy.riv71@gmail.com

TURKEY PARISH SUPPER: Our Lady Of The Angels Parish on Sun., Oct. 15 from 4-7PM. 4 St. Polycarp St. Moose Creek Recreation Hall; wheelchair accessible. Adults $15; Children 6-12 $7.50; Children under 6, Free. Take out available. Everyone Welcome!

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL – WORKPLACE WELLNESS – FREE Online starting Oct. 30, 1 p.m. – free training program designed to provide wellness strategies, especially for persons in employment and education settings. Call 613-932-7161.

THANKSGIVING WORSHIP SERVICE will be held at Knox-St. Paul’s United Church 800 -12th St. East at 10 am Oct. 8. All vegetables and fruit collected Thanksgiving Sunday will go to Agape. We are also collecting breakfast and lunch items for the Kids Community Kitchen at Agape. We hope you will join us as we celebrate Thanksgiving together. Everyone is welcome. Info: 613-938-3704 or check our website or Facebook page.

THE PROBUS CLUB OF CORNWALL and area has interesting guest speakers and regular outings each month for retirees and those who are semi-retired. Info: Louise at 613 932-7557.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL – BULLET JOURNALING (one day a week) FREE Starts Nov 2, 2023 – Do you want to live a more productive, organized, or meaningful life? Do you want to unleash your creativity while reaching your goals? Sign up 613-932-7161.

CHRISTMAS ARTS & CRAFT SHOW at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club 506 PItt St on Sat. Nov. 18th 10am-2pm. Vendor tables available. Info Karen Cooper at 932-4969.

LEGION SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB Bid euchre will be held Thurs. Oct. 5, 12 & 26. The seniors over 60 club will be hosting Brockville Branch 96 Thurs. Oct. 19. All members are welcome to join. We will be playing darts & cards that day.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 executive meeting at 6:30 pm. General meeting at 7 pm. Dates are: Nov 1; Jan 3; Feb 7; Mar. 6; April 3 and 24; May 1 and June 5th.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 FALL TEA on Wed., Oct 25 from 11am- 1 pm. Luncheon: soup & sandwich, dessert, coffee & tea. Bake table, white elephant table, basket draw.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3 pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm.

MOOSE LODGE EVENTS: Darts 7pm Mon.-Wed. & Fri.; Jamming 6 pm Thursdays; Located at 443 11th St. West.

CHILDRENS CHRISTMAS FUND Ham and Scalloped Potato dinner on Nov. 26 at the Royal Canadian Legion from 4:30 – 6:30 pm. Info Tom 613-362-0740.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre Oct 18 at 7 pm. Info Roly 613-932-9396 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE. Free Friday lessons Fridays to Oct. 10 from 7-8 pm at 800 12th St E. Cornwall. Knox-St. Paul United Church basement. Casual attire. Vax required. Mask voluntary. Questions 613-330-4873 Helen

MONTHLY BREAKFAST by The Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Br 297 on Second St. West. The first Sunday of every month from 9am-noon. Full Breakfast. Thank you for your support.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on October 27th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service 10am. Konnect Kids 4-12 years. Nursery avail. Info. 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gamil.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meetings every Tuesday at 7 pm at Wesleyan Church, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email at cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to Cancer patients. Info: Janice 613 936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

WEDNESDAY LUNCHES: by the members of the Knights of Columbus “Seniors & Friends”, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30 – 8 pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for times and more information.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular Fun Dart games every Mon. & Tues. at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC ! Come play every Monday at 6:00pm. Doors open at 4:00pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

Bingo au CCÉC ! Venez jouer tous les lundis à 18h00. Portes ouvertes à 16h00. PAS DE RÉSERVATION. Rendez-vous au CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, K6H 1S1, Cornwall

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open suppose and share group sessions 6 pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7 pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting starts at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

LES PATRONS DE LA FONDATION ST. COLUMBAN FOUNDATION présente un concert de collecte de fonds avec le département de musique de l’école secondaire catholique St. Joseph’s sous la direction de Gilles Levac dans l’église St. Columban le dimanche 29 octobre à 14 h. L’entrée est libre. Tous les participants sont les bienvenus.

Le Club Lion d’Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages organise un dîner spaghetti pour aider à recueillir des fonds pour notre service local de sauvetage en cas d’incendie à South Stormont afin d’acheter un bateau de sauvetage qui fonctionnera en été et en hiver. La date est le ven. 13 octobre au South Stormont Community Hall 2 Milles Roches Rd. 4 séances : 16 h, 17 h, 18 h et 19 h. Il s’agit d’une offrande de bonne volonté. Il y aura également une vente aux enchères silencieuse et une vente 50/50. Info : Sharon au 613-577-0818

CRAFT AND ART WINTER WONDERLAND Église unie Knox-St. Paul’s – samedi 25 novembre, de 9 h à 14 h. Vendeurs recherchés 25 $ la table. Pour réserver une table ou pour plus d’information, contactez Carolyn Ruda 613-932-2415 carolynruda@gmail.com

KNOX ST. PAUL’S UNITED CHURCH Voyage d’automne en autobus pour les femmes le 4 novembre au centre commercial St-Laurent, Ottawa. Départ du stationnement de l’église (800 Twelfth St. East) à 8 h 30 et retour à la maison à 16 h 30. Pour réserver une place, veuillez appeler le bureau de l’église au 613-938-3704.

MARCHE DE SENSIBILISATION AUX MALADIES MENTALES – Jeudi 5 octobre, 10h-12h, Complexe civique, Salon B. Marche de sensibilisation, témoignages, kiosque communautaire, prix de présence, prix de l’espoir et de la résilience. Tout le monde est le bienvenu ! Pour plus d’information ou pour s’inscrire, visitez cmha-east.on.ca (onglet événements) ou communiquez avec Angele au 613-551-9253.

MUSIQUE ET DANSE COUNTRY Lions Club Bonville Samedi 14 octobre. Souper servi à 18 h. Poulet BBQ, frites, salade et dessert. Musique et danse de 19 h à 23 h. Renseignements : Marland 613-936-3625.

MARCHÉ D’AUTOMNE : salle de l’église Trinity, 105, rue Second, samedi 4 novembre, de 10 h à 14 h. Venez VENDRE, CONSULTER ou ACHETER. Café, thé et sandwichs disponibles. Pour louer une table (20 $) ou pour plus d’informations, envoyez un courriel à sandy.riv71@gmail.com.

Souper de la paroisse de TURKEY : Paroisse de Notre Dame des Anges le dimanche 15 octobre de 16h à 19h. 4 St. Polycarp St. Moose Creek Recreation Hall ; accessible aux fauteuils roulants. Adultes 15 $ ; enfants de 6 à 12 ans 7,50 $ ; enfants de moins de 6 ans, gratuit. Possibilité de plats à emporter. Tout le monde est le bienvenu !

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL – WORKPLACE WELLNESS – GRATUIT En ligne à partir du 30 octobre, 13 h – programme de formation gratuit conçu pour fournir des stratégies de bien-être, en particulier pour les personnes dans les milieux de l’emploi et de l’éducation. Appeler le 613-932-7161.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL – BULLET JOURNALING (un jour par semaine) GRATUIT à partir du 2 novembre 2023 – Voulez-vous vivre une vie plus productive, plus organisée ou plus significative ? Voulez-vous libérer votre créativité tout en atteignant vos objectifs ? Inscrivez-vous au 613-932-7161.

EXPOSITION D’ARTS ET D’ARTISANAT DE NOËL au Seaway Senior Citizens Club 506 PItt St le samedi 18 novembre de 10 h à 14 h. Des tables de vendeurs sont disponibles. Tables de vendeurs disponibles. Renseignements : Karen Cooper au 932-4969.

LEGION SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB Le jeu d’euchre aura lieu les jeudis 5, 12 et 26 octobre. 5, 12 et 26 octobre. Le club des aînés de plus de 60 ans accueillera la filiale 96 de Brockville le jeudi 19 octobre. 19 octobre. Tous les membres sont les bienvenus. Nous jouerons aux fléchettes et aux cartes ce jour-là.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 réunion exécutive à 18 h 30. Réunion générale à 19h. Les dates sont : 1er novembre, 3 janvier, 7 février, 6 mars, 3 et 24 avril, 1er mai et 5 juin.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 FALL TEA le mercredi 25 octobre de 11h à 13h. Déjeuner : soupe et sandwich, dessert, café et thé. Table de pâtisserie, table de l’éléphant blanc, tirage au sort de paniers.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invite les violoneux expérimentés à se joindre à nous pour une autre année de plaisir à jouer de la musique écossaise, irlandaise et Old Time le jeudi de 13 h à 15 h au Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St : Rick au 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO à ANAF Les lundis et jeudis. Les portes ouvrent à 10 h. Le bingo commence à 12 h. Le bingo commence à 12 h.