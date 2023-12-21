COMMUNITY EVENTS

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

CHRISTMAS LUNCH FOR THE LONELY held Christmas Day at AGORA is cancelled this year. Please reach out to those you know are alone.

FREE 1-1 ADULT TUTORING AVAILABLE. Lessons tailored to fit your pace and interests. Patient tutors dedicated to YOUR success. Boost your reading, writing, math, or digital skills. Call 613-932-7161.

NEW YEAR’S EVE BALL at Knights of Columbus Hall, 205 Amelia (upstairs) on Sun. Dec 31 from 8pm-1am. Buffet at midnight. Info and tickets: 613-932-7600.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB – Would you like to learn how to play the Acoustic Guitar. Learn basic guitar chords and a new song at every class. Lessons held at the Club 506 Pitt St. Info: Paulette 613-933-7474.

ENCORE EDUCATION CENTRE – Fall classes and information sessions for adults 50+. New sessions starting weekly. No exams or grades. Info: 613-937-1525.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids from ages 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study “ Hope from the Exile Prophets “ Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. in person or via Zoom. Upcoming Events, Christmas Services Saturday, Dec 23 at 6 pm. Sunday, Dec. 24 at 10 am. Info. 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons. 12:30 pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ST. LAWRENCE INTERNATIONAL STAMP CLUB MEETING Tues. Jan 16th from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tues. of month) Cornwall Public Library

Board Room, 2nd floor.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 executive meeting at 6:30 pm. General meeting at 7 pm. Dates are: Jan 3; Feb 7; Mar. 6; April 3 and 24; May 1 and June 5th.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3 pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Next Euchre is Jan 10 at 10 am. Please call 613-936-6060 for reservations.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on January 26th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND – Beginner classes Mondays; Intermediate classes Tuesdays; Band rehearsals Thursdays. Classes are 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.; band is 3:30 -5 p.m.; arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St. Felix de Valois church hall. Info at cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th Street and McConnell at 1:00. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meetings every Tuesday at 7 pm at Wesleyan Church, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to Cancer patients. Info: Janice 613 936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

THE PROBUS CLUB OF CORNWALL and area has interesting guest speakers and regular outings each month for retirees and those who are semi-retired. Info: Louise at 613 932-7557.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email at cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

WEDNESDAY LUNCHES: by the members of the Knights of Columbus “Seniors & Friends”, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30 – 8 pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for times and more information.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC ! Come play every Monday at 6:00pm. Doors open at 4:00pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

Bingo au CCÉC ! Venez jouer tous les lundis à 18h00. Portes ouvertes à 16h00. PAS DE RÉSERVATION. Rendez-vous au CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, K6H 1S1, Cornwall

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open suppose and share group sessions 6 pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7 pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting starts at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular Fun Dart games every Mon. & Tues. at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

Le déjeuner de Noël pour les personnes seules organisé le jour de Noël à l’AGORA est annulé cette année. Merci de tendre la main à ceux que vous savez être seuls.

DES COURS PARTICULIERS GRATUITS POUR LES ADULTES SONT DISPONIBLES. Les leçons sont adaptées à votre rythme et à vos intérêts. Des tuteurs patients qui se consacrent à VOTRE réussite. Améliorez vos compétences en lecture, en écriture, en mathématiques ou en informatique. Appelez le 613-932-7161.

BAL DE LA FIN D’ANNEE au Knights of Columbus Hall, 205 Amelia (à l’étage) le dim. 31 décembre de 20h à 1h. Buffet à minuit. Informations et billets : 613-932-7600.

ENCORE EDUCATION CENTRE – Cours d’automne et séances d’information pour les adultes de 50 ans et plus. De nouvelles sessions débutent chaque semaine. Pas d’examens ni de notes. Renseignements : 613-937-1525.

ST.LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO à ANAF Les lundis et jeudis. Les portes ouvrent à 10 h. Le bingo commence à 12 h. Le bingo commence à 12 h.