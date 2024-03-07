Community Events

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

THE “HAPPY KNITTERS” of Cornwall are in search of yarn for our community. We are starting our third consecutive year in creating warm clothing like toques, scarves, mittens etc. for those in need in our community. Most seniors are on a limited income, but they still contribute their time to make woolen items. Our group totally rely on the generosity of our community, so if you have leftover yarn or would like to make donations for the purchase of needed yarn it would greatly be appreciated by the knitters and those in need. .Info: Lynn 613-933-6268 or Diane 613-861-2573.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service with Guest Speaker Rev. Krista Shaver at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. join us in person or via Zoom. Upcoming Events Good Friday Service with Communion March 29th at 10am. Easter Service with Water Baptism March 31st at 10:00 a.m. Info 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or http://www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca/

ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL SUNRISE TRIVIA NIGHT Fri, March 22 at the Best Western Parkway Inn 6pm questions begin at 7pm. Proceeds from this event help to support community projects. Info: www.cornwallsunriserotary.com or email: rotaryclubofcornwallsunrise@gmail.com

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Second Sunday of the month. Dates are: March 10th, April 14th, May 12th, June 9th, July 14th, August 11th, September 8th, October 13th, November 17th, and December 15th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

COUNTRY MUSIC & DANCE at the Cornwall Township Lions Club on May 11 from 6-11 pm. BBQ Chicken, French Fries, salad & dessert served at 6 pm. Info: 613-936-3625.

ENCORE EDUCATION CENTRE, Cornwall has daytime courses for adults 50+. No exams or grades. New sessions starting March 11-14: Info: www.encorecornwall.com or call 613-937-1525.

WANTING TO LEARN MORE ABOUT GARDENING but don’t know where to start? Join The Cornwall Horticultural Society at our next meeting March 12th at 6:45pm St. Therese Church Hall (1304 St. Lisieux St.) All gardeners welcome. Info: Cornwallhortsociety.com

SALVATION ARMY 175 BROCKVILLE: Spring & Easter Craft Fair. Sat, Mar 16 from 10am-4pm non-perishable food item for the food bank please. Info: Mariette 613-361-2214 or MarietteF50@gmail.com, Christina 613-342-5211 x3 christinabulgin@salvationarmy.ca

INGLESIDE LONG SAULT LOST VILLAGES LION’S CLUB presents Gal’s spring Fling 2024. Fri March 15 at the South Stormont Township Hall from 6-9pm. Info. Sharon at 613-577-0818 or Community Living Stormont County at 613-938-9550.

EASTER LUNCHEON Sat., March 23 from 11:30am-1:00 pm at Ingleside-Newington United Church, Maple St., Ingleside. Sale of treasures and bake sale. Lunch: ham, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert & beverages. Cost: adult $14; children 5-12 $7; under 5 free.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s play Euchre 7pm-March 6 & 20, April 3 & 17, May 1 & 15, June 12 & 26. Info: Roly Dixon 613-932-9396 OR Gerry 613-931-3076

THE ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL annual pancake breakfast on March 23, from 7am-noon at St. John’s Presbyterian Church at 28 Second Street E. Proceeds donated to Centre 105.

FREE TRAINING: HEALTH CARE SUPPORT offered by Tri-County Literacy. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the duties of a health care support worker, diseases and conditions, and meet people working in the field. Register: 613-932-7161.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45-8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Meetings of 2024. First Wednesday of the month. Executive meeting at 6:30 pm. General meeting at 7:00 pm. Dates are March 6th, April 3rd, May 1st, June 5th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

BID EUCHRE TOURNAMENT for Hospice at the Cornwall Legion, April 20th start time 10 am sharp. Must be registered. Call Maggie Prieur 613-363-1753.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

EUCHRE TOURNAMENT MARCH 16 St. Matthews Church Hall, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 10am-3:30pm (meal at noon included) cash prizes, free door prize, 50/50 draw, Lone Hand Club, free refreshments. Adults only. Pre-registration and partner required. Sponsored by the 50+ Community Club – info Betty Wheeler 613-984-1431.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Mondays; Intermediate classes Tuesdays; Band rehearsals Thursdays. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St. Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

SEAWAY VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTRE “Little Chefs” March Break: Wed. March 13, 2024 10am– 12:30pm &Introduction to Mindful Eating: a 1.5-hour workshop . Wed, March 20, at 1:30–3:00pm. 353 Pitt St. Info: 1-888-936-0306 ext. 229.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING IS HAPPENING … FIND OUT HOW TO HELP. Tues, March 12, 7pm St. Francis de Sales Church 434 Second Street W. Presentation by Cornwall Police Services

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION DANCE Lions Club Bonville March 9, April 13, Oct.12, Nov. 9, Dec.14 at 6pm-11pm.

CENTRE 105 AND TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL Joint Fundraiser Sun, March 10, Spaghetti Supper and Concert, Event held at Cornwall Legion, 415 2nd St W 4-6:30pm

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 Community Roast Beef Dinner on Thurs., March 14 in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall (434 Second St. W.) from 4:30-6 PM.

HOP INTO SPRING CRAFT AND ART SHOW Sat, March 16. 9 am–2 pm. Knox-St. Paul’s United Church 800- 12th Street E.

BINGO at PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH Glen Walter. Wed. Mar. 20 in church hall. Doors open 5pm. EARLY BIRD GAMES 6:20pm. BINGO 7pm

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for more info.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular fun dart games every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meetings every Tuesday at 7pm at Wesleyan Church, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS “Seniors & Friends” 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.