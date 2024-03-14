Community Events

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

ENCORE EDUCATION CENTRE, Cornwall has daytime courses for adults 50+. No exams or grades. Learning for fun and discovery. New sessions starting soon including: Coping with Change, Loyalist Cemeteries of Eastern Ontario, Normal/Healthy Aging, Demystifying Self-Publishing. Info: www.encorecornwall.com or call 613-937-1525.

EASTER LUNCHEON Sat., March 23 from 11:30am-1:00 pm at Ingleside-Newington United Church, Maple St., Ingleside. Sale of treasures and bake sale. Lunch: ham, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert & beverages. Cost: adult $14; children 5-12 $7; under 5 free.

SPRING TO LIFE: Spring concert by the Centennial Choir of Cornwall on April 26 at 7pm at Aultsville Theatre. Tickets avail. from any choir member, Home Hardware, 1300 Vincent Massey Drive or Melody Music, 104 Pitt Street.

THE “HAPPY KNITTERS” of Cornwall are in search of yarn for our community. We are starting our third consecutive year in creating warm clothing for those in need . Most seniors are on a limited income, but they still contribute their time to make woolen items. If you have leftover yarn or would like to make donations for the purchase of needed yarn it would greatly be appreciated. .Info: Lynn 613-933-6268 or Diane 613-861-2573.

GOOD FRIDAY FISH AND CHIPS at the ANAF club 14 Marlborough, N. on Fri. March 29. Music from 3-7. Info: 613 938 5020

ASTRONOMY PRESENTATION about the upcoming Solar Eclipse by Murray Romisher Tues. March 19 at 1 pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Register in advance: 613-932-4969.

JEUX DITS IMPROS avec Robert Poirier au Centre Charles-Emile Claude le 21 mars 2024 de 18:00 à 21:00 au gymnase Réservez vos billets: https://lamalgamedesarts.ca/

L’AMALGAME IS DELIGHTED TO INVITE YOU to a FREE 3-hour improvisation workshop entitled “Jeux dits improvs!” with Robert Poirier on Thurs., March 21 at 6 pm in the CCEC, Gymnasium. This workshop for novices and veterans of improvisation will be entitled “Improv Games” and will be divided into three “periods.” Book your Tickets via our web site https://lamalgamedesarts.ca/

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service with Guest Speaker John Lounsberry at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids 4-12 years. Spanish Church at 1 pm. The Gathering Room. Midweek Bible Study Thursdays at 6:30 pm. Upcoming Events March 29th at 10 am. Good Friday Service with Communion , March 31st at 10 am. Easter Sunday Service with Water Baptism . Info: 613-936-9166 of cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION DANCE Lions Club Bonville April 13, Oct.12, Nov. 9, Dec.14 at 6pm-11pm.

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meets March 19 (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor from 6:30-8:30 pm.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10. Friday afternoon fun darts 1:30 -4pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

CORNWALL QUILTERS GUILD will hold their next monthly meeting Mon. March 18 at 1 p.m. in St. Matthews Lutheran Church Hall, 1509 2nd St. W. featuring “Emma’s Quilt Shop “. Info: Barb 613-360-8079.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL Spring 2024 Training. Hands-on Tablet Training and Communication Works start April 2nd; Health Care Support Worker starts April 8th; NEW! Parenting your school-aged kids starts April 29th. Info: 613-932-7161.

SPRING FLING with the Gender Illusions (a comedic drag troupe) on Sat., March 30th from 8-11 pm at the Army Navy Air Force Club, 14 Marlborough St. Proceeds to the Cornwall Canada Day Committee and Diversity Cornwall. Tickets at the door and by calling 343-585-2519.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 755 IRISH STEW, Sun., March 17 from 4-7pm. Live Entertainment starts at 2:30pm. Tickets 613-932-7600. Take-outs available.

GOOD FRIDAY FISH & CHIPS at Knights of Columbus 755, March 29th from 4-7pm. For tickets, 613-932-7600. Take-outs available.

ST-PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION at the ANAF club 14 Marlborough, N. on Sat. March 16. Music from 3-7. Info: 613 938 5020.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

FREE TRAINING: HEALTH CARE SUPPORT offered by Tri-County Literacy. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the duties of a health care support worker, diseases and conditions, and meet people working in the field. Register: 613-932-7161.

EUCHRE TOURNAMENT MARCH 16 St. Matthews Church Hall, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 10am-3:30pm (meal at noon included) cash prizes, free door prize, 50/50 draw, Lone Hand Club, free refreshments. Adults only. Pre-registration and partner required. Sponsored by the 50+ Community Club – info Betty Wheeler 613-984-1431.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Second Sunday of the month. Dates are: April 14th, May 12th, June 9th, July 14th, August 11th, September 8th, October 13th, November 17th, and December 15th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s play Euchre 7pm-March 20, April 3 & 17, May 1 & 15, June 12 & 26. Info: Roly Dixon 613-932-9396 OR Gerry 613-931-3076

COUNTRY MUSIC & DANCE at the Cornwall Township Lions Club on May 11 from 6-11 pm. BBQ Chicken, French Fries, salad & dessert served at 6 pm. Info: 613-936-3625.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Meetings of 2024. First Wednesday of the month. Executive meeting at 6:30 pm. General meeting at 7:00 pm. Dates are March 6th, April 3rd, May 1st, June 5th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL SUNRISE TRIVIA NIGHT Fri, March 22 at the Best Western Parkway Inn 6pm questions begin at 7pm. Proceeds from this event help to support community projects. Info: www.cornwallsunriserotary.com or email: rotaryclubofcornwallsunrise@gmail.com

BINGO at PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH Glen Walter. Wed. Mar. 20 & April 3 in church hall. Doors open 5pm. EARLY BIRD GAMES 6:20pm. BINGO 7pm

SALVATION ARMY 175 BROCKVILLE: Spring & Easter Craft Fair. Sat, Mar 16 from 10am-4pm non-perishable food item for the food bank please. Info: Mariette 613-361-2214 or MarietteF50@gmail.com, Christina 613-342-5211 x3 christinabulgin@salvationarmy.ca

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular fun dart games every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

INGLESIDE LONG SAULT LOST VILLAGES LION’S CLUB presents Gal’s spring Fling 2024. Fri March 15 at the South Stormont Township Hall from 6-9pm. Info. Sharon at 613-577-0818 or Community Living Stormont County at 613-938-9550.

BID EUCHRE TOURNAMENT for Hospice at the Cornwall Legion, April 20th start time 10 am sharp. Must be registered. Call Maggie Prieur 613-363-1753.

THE ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL annual pancake breakfast on March 23, from 7am-noon at St. John’s Presbyterian Church at 28 Second Street E. Proceeds donated to Centre 105.

SEAWAY VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTRE Introduction to Mindful Eating: a 1.5-hour workshop . Wed, March 20, at 1:30–3:00pm. 353 Pitt St. Info: 1-888-936-0306 ext. 229.

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 Community Roast Beef Dinner on Thurs., March 14 in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall (434 Second St. W.) from 4:30-6 PM.

HOP INTO SPRING CRAFT AND ART SHOW Sat, March 16. 9 am–2 pm. Knox-St. Paul’s United Church 800- 12th Street E.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Mondays; Intermediate classes Tuesdays; Band rehearsals Thursdays. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St. Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meetings every Tuesday at 7pm at Wesleyan Church, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for more info.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS “Seniors & Friends” 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wed., 6:45-8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tues. & Fri. from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

ST PATRICK’S DAY TEA AND BAKE SALE sponsored by St Columban Catholic Women’s League held at St Columban Activity Room, upstairs at the Agape on Sat. March 16 from 12-2 pm.Gift Basket and Draw.

Dans le cadre du projet de l’ ACFO-SDG “le Manège de la francophonie”, L’Amalgame est ravi de vous inviter à un atelier GRATUIT improvisation de 3 heures intitulé “Jeux dits impros !” avec Robert Poirier Jeudi le 21 mars. Heure : 18h00. Lieu : CCÉC , au gymnase. Jeux dits d’impros ! Cet atelier pour les novices et pour les vétérans de l’improvisation aura comme titre “Jeux dits d’impros” et sera divisé en trois “périodes.” Venez vous amuser ! Réservez vos Billets via notre site web https://lamalgamedesarts.ca/