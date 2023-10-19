Cornwall Comedy Festival presents “Masters of Montreal”

October 19, 2023
Jason Setnyk
Cornwall Comedy Festival presents “Masters of Montreal”
David Acer (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

Cornwall, Ontario – The Cornwall Comedy Festival presented The “Masters of Montreal” gala at Aultsville Theatre. The show featured JUNO Awards nominated and SiriusXM Top Comic, Derek Seguin, plus his Montreal friends Carly Baker (Just For Laughs), David Acer (The Comedy Nest), Heidi Foss (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), David Pryde (CBC’s The Debaters) and headliner, Joey Elias (Just For Laughs, Winnipeg Comedy Festival).

“The “Masters of Montreal” gala at Aultsville Theatre will go down as the best show I’ve ever had the pleasure of producing. It was non-stop laughs from start to finish. The crowd was so hot and the comics loved every second of it. It was absolute magic. A night I’ll remember for the rest of my life.” said festival producer Shawn Fowler.

The sponsors for this event were Cornwall Seaway News, The Happy Popcorn Co., Cardinal & Son Wholesale Meats, Rozon Insurance Brokers Ltd., 104.5 Fresh Radio and Boom 101.9 FM.

