Cornwall Living Wintertide launches

The newest magazine in Cornwall and area, Cornwall Living Wintertide, was launched today, Wednesday, November 8 and is now being distributed to selected areas throughout Cornwall and SDG.

“Wow another successful magazine! says an enthusiastic publisher Rick Shaver. “Our sales team made sure to see everyone they could, production outdid themselves and the new line up of stories produced by Cornwall Tourism was a recipe for success”.

Our 2023 magazine has once again featured all the cool Christmas stuff like recipes from Baxtrom’s 8 page cook book; Christmas carols, stories and crafts; stories about Cornwall and the activities, dining, and shopping we offer. The 8-page cook book by Baxtroms will once again give readers some great recipes for the holidays but also everyday specialties.

We added more pages of Cornwall and regional activities and stories as the magazine is more than just about Christmas. Visitors can use all the pages while here on business or holiday.

Copies of our magazine are now being delivered in AdBag in selected areas of Cornwall and SDG and starting tomorrow, Thursday, November 9, 2023, will be available throughout the area on advertisers counters, Seaway News office, City of Cornwall and Cornwall Living magazine racks. Baxtrom’s YIG will also be distributing at their checkouts.

About Cornwall Living

Cornwall Living Wintertide is a companion to the popular Cornwall Living magazine, which is published each spring. Content was sourced from local writers and photographers and put together in a modern professional layout by Seaway News Graphic Designer Colleen Parette. Cornwall Living Wintertide is the latest in a long list of fall/winter magazines from Seaway News, previously published under the names Christmas at Home, TASTE and Christmas Tymes.

About Seaway News

Seaway News was founded 39 years ago and has grown locally to become a news and community leader in Eastern Ontario. The weekly newspaper is delivered throughout Cornwall and area. You can follow Seaway News online: www.cornwallseawaynews.com