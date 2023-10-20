Cory Coons Heads to Tennessee for JMAs

If having a lifelong career doing what you love is considered success what do we call racking up award nominations for that career? Rocking it? Because Cory Coons is rocking it.

If you grew up in Cornwall in the 90’s and listened to rock you might remember one or many of the following bands, Heads or Tails, Shake the Tree or Us and Cory played a part in all of them. He toured with bands and friends for years and now is settled in South Mountain with his family making music as an independent artist.

He can often be found playing local establishments, like the Lost Villages Brewery or teaching guitar lessons at his daughter’s Charleigh’s school, Blue Sky An Acton Academy in Cornwall.

Cory will have to skip school next week because he and his family are headed to Nashville, Tennessee for The Josie Music Awards. The JMA’s are the largest, most prestigious award ceremony annually for the independent music industry and has been since 2015.

Cory has been nominated in five categories: Rock Single of the Year (Folk/American Roots), Artist of the Year (Folk/American Roots), Musician of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriting Achievement. He was also a World Songwriting Summer 2023 Finalist Award for his most recent single Another Lonely Heart, he was nominated last year at the World Songwriters Awards and a year before that his song Freedom Road was #1 on the South

African rock singles iTunes chart.

He’s quite humble about all of it considering he’s going to be hanging out in the Grand Ole’ Opry in a week for the awards surrounded by other incredibly talented musicians. He says its an honour to be nominated and he genuinely means it. When asked about his favourite song, well that would be the one his daughter joins in on, you’ll have to check out www.corycoons.com to find out which one that is.