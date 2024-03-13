Dancing with the CCH Stars Fundraiser a Resounding Success

Cornwall, Ontario – The Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation’s highly anticipated fundraiser, “Dancing with the CCH Stars,” culminated with an electrifying live event at Aultsville Theatre on March 2. The evening was a dazzling showcase of talent and community spirit, with nine teams from across CCH competing for the coveted Clinical Cup Trophy and the opportunity to donate medical equipment to a project of their choice atCCH.

A total of $147,228.30 in net fundraising dollars was raised for CCH. The 2nd Annual Clinical Cup winning team was Susan Sauve, Lianne Lapierre, and Caroline Leblanc who work in Chronic Disease Management. This will fund purchases for Chronic Disease Management, such as a self-assessment station with various health monitoring equipment, new exercise equipment for COPD and asthma patients, a leg press machine for geriatric muscle training, and a blanket warmer and stand for PICC patients.

The event, now in its second year, saw participants from various departments of the hospital take to the stage after six months of rigorous training. They partnered with local dance schools such as Studio C, Powell, and Beat Central Dance Company to perfect their routines. The competition was fierce, with each team striving to impress the judges and audience with their dance performances and fundraising efforts.

“Our team at CCHF is overwhelmed by the positivity, engagement, and support of our community. Last year, we knew we had a hit fundraiser on our hands, but we still didn’t expect our show to sell out in 24 hours this year,” said Amy Gillespie, Executive Director of the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation.

The event was made possible thanks to the generous contributions of sponsors, partners, and volunteers, including Show Creative Director Jimmy Malyon, backstage manager Brigitte Malyon, emcee Bill Halman,and videographer Patrick Larose.

“Dancing with the CCH Stars” was broadcast live for cable subscribers on YourTV Cornwall, allowing even more community members to witness the show. For those unable to attend in person, free watch partieswere held at the Royal Canadian Legion Br 297 and Schnitzels European Flavours. The celebration continued with a post-show dance party at the Best Western Parkway with The Chesterfields performing live music. The third annual “Dancing with the CCH Stars” is set to take place Saturday, March 1st, 2025.