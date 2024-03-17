Dundas County Players Promise Heartwarming and Hilarious Theatre — While Supporting the New Dundas Manor

The Dundas County Players have everyone curious – about their new play! And we can’t wait to see it!

Even beter, proceeds from one of the evening performances will support the new Dundas Manor! Rehearsals are in full swing for Dundas County Players’ next produc􀆟on, The Curious Savage. It’s a heartwarming comedy writen by John Patrick and directed by Lynn Jolicoeur. The show will take the stage at the Old Town Hall in Winchester on April 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28. Who exactly is the curious savage? The theatre group tells us it’s the main character, Ethel Savage, who has been unceremoniously dumped at The Cloisters, a mental ins􀆟tu􀆟on of sorts, by her three step-children – a senator, judge and socialite. It’s all part of a plan to steal Ethel’s $10 million dollar inheritance le􀅌 to her by her late husband. What really irks the greedy stepchildren is the fact that their stepmother intends to set up a memorial fund to help people pursue their dreams instead of sharing the large fortune with them. The play unfolds with an assortment of endearing and colourful residents who appreciate Ethel for who she is, not for her millions. Money raised from the April 20 show will help build the new Dundas Manor. “We are so grateful that the Dundas County Players have chosen to support the new Dundas Manor,” says Campaign Assistant Cindy Ault Peters. “For 28 years, this talented theatre group has been entertaining local communi􀆟es and we can’t wait to see their latest performance.”

Tickets are just $20 for adults and $10 for those under 18. If you’d like tickets for the April 20th performance, please call Cindy Ault Peters at 343-572-6345. You can also purchase tickets online at www.dcplayers.ca. For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169. If you would like to host a community event to benefit the new Dundas Manor, please reach out to Cindy Ault Peters at 343-572-6345 or cpeters@wdmh.on.ca. Thank you for your support!