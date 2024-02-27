February 27th is International Polar Bear Day.

A symbol of strength and resilience in the face of adversity, these arctic creatures have a thick, white coat and can swim long distances.

Polar bears are furry and majestic beasts that roam across the cold Arctic ice. However, in the past few decades, sea ice in the Arctic has been melting at an alarmingly fast rate, leading the polar ice cap to shrink over time. Because of this, polar bears have been losing their habitats, their sources of food and, ultimately, dying from starvation and exhaustion.

International Polar Bear Day aims to raise awareness of the issues threatening these creatures and encourage change.

