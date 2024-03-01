International Wheelchair Day

March 1, 2024
SEAWAY NEWS
March 1st is International Wheelchair Day.

Honouring the vitality of those who rely on wheelchairs, acknowledging resilience, and fostering inclusivity in communities.

Wheelchairs have been providing individuals with illness, injury or disease to gain access to the world around them for hundreds of years. Offering options for support, mobility, and freedom to wheelchair users, this technology is one that is certainly worth celebrating. And that’s what International Wheelchair Day is all about!

