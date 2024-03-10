International Wig Day

March 10, 2024
SEAWAY NEWS
International Wig Day

March 10th is International Wig Day.

Instantly transform your look with versatile hairpieces, offering endless style options for that effortlessly chic and ever-changing vibe.

Playing dress up has been a favorite pastime for children for ages. Why do we let go of the fun? International Wig Day has created a day where anyone and everyone can play along and wear a wig to change their appearance. You can choose to be silly, or serious. You can get a wig that will let you try out that haircut you’ve been thinking about, but aren’t sure if you are brave enough to do it. Now you have a reason and way to try it on for size!

