Local Doctor Turns to Kickstarter to Fund New Surgical Thriller

Cornwall Ontario – Local emergency physician and author Melissa Yuan-Innes is hard at work on her next novel, and has launched a page on the Kickstarter fundraising site to draw interest in the project.

The new novel will be titled The Shapes of Wrath, and it will be the first thriller in her upcoming Hope’s Seven Deadly Sins series.

“Every novel will explore a different deadly sin with Dr. Hope Sze, the resident doctor who solves murders,” says the emergency doctor who works at the Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria. “This novel will explore wrath—and a killer—in the operating room.”

Dr. Yuan-Innes, who writes under the pen-name Melissa Yi, has completed 10 books featuring Doctor Hope-Sze, a Canadian doctor who seems to run into murder and mystery at every turn.

For The Shapes of Wrath, the award-winning author will try something new: a campaign on Kickstarter.

“Innovators have raised 6.72 billion dollars on Kickstarter in the past 13 years,” Yuan-Innes says. “Wrath means heat! We’ll partner with Ottawa’s Bonesaw Sauce Co. to offer you a fiery hot sauce. So if you love to read and/or challenge your taste buds, we’ve got you covered!”

Kickstarter offers all-or-nothing funding. Creators who fail to reach their goals receive no money at all. Yet she remains undaunted.

“The Shapes of Wrath will hit the shelves February 1st with or without Kickstarter,” says Dr. Yuan-Innes. “But we love this community, and you can support us for as little as one dollar. Come check us out!”

The Kickstarter campaign runs until October 18: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/melissayi/1720581849?ref=4tz6dl&token=8e95478e

Dr. Yuan-Innes will be at the Cornwall Public Library, November 26th, 2 p.m. for a Hope Sze party.

The Shapes of Wrath is available for preorder: https://books2read.com/wrath1

For more information on Dr. Yuan-Innes please visit: https://melissayuaninnes.com/